Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is finally delivering on the fights fans have wanted since Episode 1. With an incredibly animated seventh episode focused on Harley Quinn, the Squad continues to leave its mark on the fantasy Isekai world. So, when can we expect Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 8 to be released?

When Will Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 8 Be Released?

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024. If you’re wanting to catch the episode the minute it drops, here’s a list of when the episode will be coming out in different time zones:

JST: Thursday, August 1, 4:00 PM

EST: Thursday, August 1, 3:00 AM

PDT: Thursday, August 1, 12:00 AM

BST: Wednesday, August 1, 8:00 AM

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is available to stream on multiple streaming services, so there are options if you’re not subscribed to one of them. Episodes are available on both Max and Hulu, and with the series only having 10 episodes, we’re closer to what is bound to be an explosive season finale.

What Happens in Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 7?

The last episode of Suicide Squad ISEKAI had the team going up against the previous inmates of Belle Reeve, who were sent on a mission before going AWOL. This previous squad, which includes the likes of the Thinker, Killer Croc, Katana, and Enchantress, was able to disable the bombs in their necks so that they could roam freely and cause chaos in the fantasy world. Now, they are attempting to stop the new squad consisting of Harley, Deadshot, Peacemaker, and the others from getting to the portal and returning to their earth so that the timer on the bombs won’t be reset.

Episode 7 addressed animation complaints about previous episodes in the best way possible. Harley’s fight with Katana and her action sequence were among the most stunningly animated sequences of the summer anime season. One can only hope that the remaining three episodes of the season live up to the standard set by episode 7.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 8 release date.

