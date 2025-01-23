Supermaster V in Marvel Rivals, Explained (Supermaster 5)

The Ranked grind in Marvel Rivals is no joke. Players spend hours and hours trying to rank up so they can see themselves on the game’s leaderboards. However, there’s a nasty bug getting in the way. Here’s everything to know about Supermaster V (Supermaster 5) in NetEase Games’ Marvel Rivals.

What Is Supermaster V (Supermaster 5) in Marvel Rivals?

Each season, Ranked mode in Marvel Rivals resets, forcing players to hop onto the game and win games to climb the ranks again. Everyone starts in Bronze and can work their way all the way up to One Above All, a distinction only the top 500 players in the world can earn. However, an additional rank that doesn’t appear in the Ranked system is popping up, Supermaster V.

It turns out that Supermaster V isn’t a rank at all but a bug that shows up following Ranked games. It makes it appear as if players have earned a new title, but in reality, it’s more of an announcement, revealing that the game that just took place didn’t count. While there are a number of reasons why this bug could appear (disconnecting, insufficient players, forfeiting, etc.), players are reporting seeing it after normal games with no issues. It’s not the end of the world because, as it stands, there are no serious penalties for encountering Supermaster V in Marvel Rivals, but it does strike a game for the record, so something’s got to give.

How To Fix Supermaster V (Supermaster 5) in Marvel Rivals

The issue with trying to get out ahead of Supermaster V is that there’s no way to tell when it’s going to appear since it only rears its ugly head after Ranked games are over. However, there are still some things to try to avoid ever coming across the bug:

Have a Strong Internet Connection Since dcing is one of the potential causes of Supermaster V, make sure everyone in the squad has a strong connection before loading up a Ranked game. It’s also important to choose a region everyone is comfortable with while in the Marvel Rivals lobby.

Don’t Leave Games Early No matter what’s going on in a Ranked game, it’s important to finish it out. Leaving games early can lead to penalties, and while it’s not a surefire way to come face-to-face with Supermaster V, it’s better to be safe than sorry.



NetEase has yet to address Supermaster V, so it’s possible it’s there by design. However, there’s no way it’s supposed to penalize players who are doing all the right things. So, more likely than not, a solution is in the works; it just may take some time for it to roll out.

And that’s everything to know about Supermaster V (Supermaster 5) in Marvel Rivals. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

