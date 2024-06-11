Tank Fight Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 11, 2024
We added new codes!
Improve your tank to gain maximum power, challenge other tanks to 1-on-1 duels, outclick them, and destroy them to pieces! It’s going to take a while before you’re able to battle the toughest tanks, but by redeeming Tank Fight Simulator codes, you can speed up your progress tenfold.
All Tank Fight Simulator Codes List
Active Tank Fight Simulator Codes
- WELCOME—Redeem for Short Swords and 50 Gems (New)
- 1KLIKES—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)
- 4KLIKES—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)
- 6KLIKES—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)
- 10KLIKES—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems
- 100KLIKES—Redeem for Short Swords, Clover, and 10 Gems
- 150K—Redeem for 30 Gems and a Lucky Gem
- 50KLIKES—Redeem for 1,000 Gems and a Lucky Gem
- SPOOKY—Redeem for 300 Gems and a Lucky Gem
Expired Tank Fight Simulator Codesshow more
- There are currently no expired Tank Fight Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes for Tank Fight Simulator
Redeem Tank Fight Simulator codes and get your hands on valuable rewards in a few easy steps:
- Launch Tank Fight Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel button (1) in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- Click the Codes button (2) to access the code redemption window.
- Input your working code into the Enter code text box (3).
- Click Claim (4) to redeem your code.
