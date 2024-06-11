Tank Fight Simulator artwork
Codes

Tank Fight Simulator Codes (June 2024)

|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 06:53 am

Updated June 11, 2024

Improve your tank to gain maximum power, challenge other tanks to 1-on-1 duels, outclick them, and destroy them to pieces! It’s going to take a while before you’re able to battle the toughest tanks, but by redeeming Tank Fight Simulator codes, you can speed up your progress tenfold.

All Tank Fight Simulator Codes List

Active Tank Fight Simulator Codes

  • WELCOME—Redeem for Short Swords and 50 Gems (New)
  • 1KLIKES—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)
  • 4KLIKES—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)
  • 6KLIKES—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)
  • 10KLIKES—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems
  • 100KLIKES—Redeem for Short Swords, Clover, and 10 Gems
  • 150K—Redeem for 30 Gems and a Lucky Gem
  • 50KLIKES—Redeem for 1,000 Gems and a Lucky Gem
  • SPOOKY—Redeem for 300 Gems and a Lucky Gem

Expired Tank Fight Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Tank Fight Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Tank Fight Simulator

Redeem Tank Fight Simulator codes and get your hands on valuable rewards in a few easy steps:

  • Tank Fight Simulator Settings window
  • Tank Fight Simulator Codes window
  1. Launch Tank Fight Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel button (1) in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  3. Click the Codes button (2) to access the code redemption window.
  4. Input your working code into the Enter code text box (3).
  5. Click Claim (4) to redeem your code.

Author
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.