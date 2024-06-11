Tank Fight Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 11, 2024 We added new codes!

Improve your tank to gain maximum power, challenge other tanks to 1-on-1 duels, outclick them, and destroy them to pieces! It’s going to take a while before you’re able to battle the toughest tanks, but by redeeming Tank Fight Simulator codes, you can speed up your progress tenfold.

All Tank Fight Simulator Codes List

Active Tank Fight Simulator Codes

WELCOME —Redeem for Short Swords and 50 Gems (New)

—Redeem for Short Swords and 50 Gems 1KLIKES —Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)

—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems 4KLIKES —Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)

—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems 6KLIKES —Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems (New)

—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems 10KLIKES —Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems

—Redeem for Clover and 40 Gems 100KLIKES —Redeem for Short Swords, Clover, and 10 Gems

—Redeem for Short Swords, Clover, and 10 Gems 150K —Redeem for 30 Gems and a Lucky Gem

—Redeem for 30 Gems and a Lucky Gem 50KLIKES —Redeem for 1,000 Gems and a Lucky Gem

—Redeem for 1,000 Gems and a Lucky Gem SPOOKY—Redeem for 300 Gems and a Lucky Gem

How to Redeem Codes for Tank Fight Simulator

Redeem Tank Fight Simulator codes and get your hands on valuable rewards in a few easy steps:

Launch Tank Fight Simulator in Roblox. Click the cogwheel button (1) in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Click the Codes button (2) to access the code redemption window. Input your working code into the Enter code text box (3). Click Claim (4) to redeem your code.

