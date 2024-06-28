Tasūketsu: Fate of the Majority Release Date, Trailer, and More

Fans have requested it and Satelight has answered. Tasūketsu: Fate of the Majority is getting an anime adaptation soon to be released. Here is everything we know about the new Tasūketsu: Fate of the Majority anime.

What is Tasūketsu: Fate of the Majority?

Image via Satelight

It’s a game of survival and the chances of winning are slim to none. Tasūketsu: Fate of the Majority follows a group of people known as “players” whose goal is to confront the mastermind of this deadly game. To do so, they must rely on the mysterious special powers called “Privileges.”

The series is originally a manga that started its serialization online through comic Smart’s Ganma! website. In January 2021, Imagica Lab released a 7-minute OVA adaptation of the series thanks to enough crowdfunding to pay for the project. The series ranked second in AnimeJapan’s 2019 pole for “Most Wanted Anime Adaptation” and then seventh in the same poll in 2020.

When Will the Tasūketsu: Fate of the Majority Anime Release?

Tasuketsu: Fate of the Majority is schedule to be released July 2, 2024, although as of now the time of the release is “TBA”. The series is licensed by Crunchyroll and will be released weekly through their streaming services. The show is scheduled to have 24 episodes in it’s lineup.

Tasuketsu: Fate of the Majority Cast and Crew

The main cast and crew for the series has been released along with a teaser trailer. Below is a list of the cast members and which characters they will play.

Character Voice Actor Saneatsu Narita Yuto Uemura Saaya Fujishiro Anna Nagase Ryuuta Ichinose Kazuki Ura Kazuhiko Satou Koki Osuzu Omi Jin Shiori Mikami Eren Kunashiri Yuki Nakashima Tojuro Yagihashi Daisuke Ono Ryouhei Sudou Jun Kasama Soutarou Shinozaki Shuta Morishima Ren Iruga KENN Hisoka Midou Kanjior Tsuda Emperor Yuka Terasaki

The entire series will be animated through Satelight. Satelight is the studio behind the animation for Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, and Helsing Ultimate.

The writer and director for the series is Tatsuo Sato and the assistant director is Toro Hamazaki. Yayoi Tateishi is the series’ sound director, Nami Hayashi is working on character desings, and R.O.N. is providing the music.

Tasuketsu: Fate of the Majority Trailers

A 35-minute teaser trailer was released in January 2024 with the announcement of the cast and crew with a general release time. A month ago, a full-length trailer was released with additional information about the show, including the specific release date.

