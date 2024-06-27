Rick Gladiator leads his friends in battle
The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Release Date, Trailer, and More

The popular fantasy light novel series The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, created by Kiraku Kishima with illustrations by Tea, is being adapted into an anime series this summer. Here is everything to know about The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, including its release date and more.

When Is The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Release Date?

Rick Gladiator prepares to attack. This image is part of an article about The Ossan Newbie Adventurer release date, trailer, and more.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer premieres in Japan on July 2, airing on July 1 in most of the United States because of time zone differences. The international streaming license for The Ossan Newbie Adventurer has been picked up by Crunchyroll, which will simulcast the series through its digital platforms outside of Japan, including North America. There have currently been no announcements regarding an English-language dub for the series, nor has a release window been confirmed for one.

Where You Can Watch The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Trailer

A trailer released in May 2024 confirmed the July release date for The Ossan Newbie Adventurer. This was preceded by a teaser trailer released in September 2023, which provided audiences with a first look at the fantasy series’ characters in action. The series itself is produced by the Yumeta Company, previously known for Record of Ragnarok II and the 2020 and 2023 Digimon Adventure movies.

The Cast of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer

Ahead of the series’ premiere, the main voice cast for the original Japanese version of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer has been unveiled. Here are all the voice actors announced for the series so far and the characters that they play:

  • Takuya Satō plays Rick Gladiator
  • Saori Ōnishi plays Reanette Elfeft
  • Kenta Miyake plays Broughston Ashorc
  • Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Mizett Eldwarf
  • Misaki Kuno plays Alicerette Draqul
  • Shino Shimoji plays Angelica Diarmuit
  • Ryōhei Kimura plays Raster Diarmuit
  • Shinnosuke Tokudome plays Freed Diarmuit
  • Ryuuho Nagaoka plays Linx Laulot
  • Katsuyuki Konishi plays Kelvin Urwolf
  • Yuta Suminaga plays Geese Resurrect
  • Kazuya Ichijō plays Snape Resurrect

And that’s everything to know about The Ossan Newbie Adventurer.

