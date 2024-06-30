Teams With the Best Uniforms in EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25 is looking to replicate the complete college football experience with all the pageantry and tradition of the sport, including all of the uniforms for every school, ranging from the most traditional to the ultra-trendy. So let’s list the very best team uniforms you can find in the new game.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon has so many uniform combinations that everyone is bound to like at least one of them. A few range in the more traditional realm, but most push boundaries and are very forward-thinking. Oregon’s classic green and yellow can be found on most of their uniform designs. If you want something different, though, there are options with gray, black, and other dominant colors. In the Big Ten, where tradition reigns supreme, Oregon’s uniforms will bring a breath of fresh air to EA Sports College Football 25.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Speaking of tradition, fans of classic uniforms will love Penn State’s unis. The old-school navy and white look hasn’t changed much over the years. On top of that, the clean, solid white helmet with the navy stripe is among the most simple and best helmets in college football. You can always feel safe buying a Penn State jersey knowing it won’t be out of date in a few years.

Alabama Crimson Tide

It’s hard to say whether the Tide would be on this list if they weren’t a perennial national championship contender. But they are, so they’re here. Like Penn State, Alabama has a lot of simplicity in the maroon and white uniform. The helmets really stand out, though. The maroon with only the player’s number on the side is easily recognizable to fans everywhere.

Florida Gators

Florida’s blue and orange really pop, and their uniforms are instantly recognizable. There’s also enough variety with different combinations, helmets, and jerseys. The “Gator green” alternate uniforms were a really unfortunate choice a few years back, but they should absolutely be in College Football 25 for the fun of seeing them in Ultimate Team.

North Carolina Tar Heels

There’s something about that Carolina blue that just pops. The design of UNC’s uniforms is great, too, and has been through several iterations in past years. The addition of navy into the jersey really brings it to another level. But the best part of it all is the oversized logo on the chrome helmet — the Heels have a perfect blend of tradition and trendiness.

Florida State Seminoles

Another team that blends tradition and trendiness quite well. Florida State’s helmets are great, and the gold offsets the garnet dominance throughout the rest of the uniform. In recent years, the Seminoles have introduced a lot more combinations than just the standard home and road unis. Among the best is the all-white version, including a white helmet that really stands out with the garnet and gold trim. Florida State has the advantage of having one of the best color schemes. Now they’re beginning to maximize the potential of it.

Ohio State Buckeyes

It’s hard not to include Ohio State. The scarlet and gray color scheme is sharp, and even haters (like me) have to acknowledge that a little. The real reason they’re on this list, though, is the introduction of those amazing gray uniforms that offer such an interesting and impressive contrast to a uniform set that’s so traditional it could be seen as boring.

TCU Horned Frogs

Aside from having one of the best names in college football, TCU is adding to an impressive color scheme of purple, silver, and black with brand-new uniforms in 2024. Chrome helmets are returning, and the removal of the spike-like things around the collars gives the jerseys a cleaner look. The number style also gives these uniforms a futuristic look, despite a more simple and sleek design.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

I feel almost required to include Notre Dame on a list like this, but it’s for good reason. The Irish have had among the most recognizable and best-looking uniforms in college football for decades. The contrast of the gold helmet against the navy jersey is iconic. The newest version of the all-green uniforms, to be worn against Ohio State this season, is really nice too.

Michigan Wolverines

The maize and blue of Michigan’s uniforms have always been popular. When the school signed with Nike, though, the unis really took off. The always classic look has come into the current era with designs that protect tradition while appealing to those who crave new. It’s the winged helmet that makes the Wolverines’ uniforms stand out, though. Because they’re the defending national champions, Michigan’s uniforms should be something you see quite often when playing online in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available July 19, 2024, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

