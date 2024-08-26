Terminator Zero Episode 1 Release Date Confirmed

Netflix’s Terminator Zero anime from Production I.G. is nearly here. Featuring a whole new story set in the world created by James Cameron, it’s sure to be an exciting and violent anime in the upcoming fall season. So, when can we expect Terminator Zero Episode 1 to be released?

When Does Terminator Zero Episode 1 Come Out?

Terminator Zero is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 29, 2024. It isn’t just the first episode, either; the entire first season, which consists of eight episodes, will be released on Netflix. All Netflix original series and films drop at the same time regardless of the date, so here is a list of timezone-specific release dates so you can watch the anime the minute it drops:

Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:00 AM PT

Thursday, August 29, 2024, 1:00 AM MDT

Thursday, August 29, 2024, 2:00 AM CST

Thursday, August 29, 2024, 3:00 AM EST

Terminator Zero, including Episode 1, will be available to stream on Netflix, and there are various streaming plans and subscription options to choose from. Netflix has plenty of other anime titles to make a subscription worthwhile, such as Delicious in Dungeon, One Piece, and other upcoming anticipated titles like Dandadan.

What Is Terminator Zero About?

Created by Matt Tomslin (known for writing The Batman and the upcoming The Batman Part II), Terminator Zero focuses on a soldier sent back in time to 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee, a man who is working on a new A.I. meant to compete with Skynet. Unfortunately, Malcolm is pursued by a relentless assassin hellbent on changing the course of his future. At the same time, Malcolm grapples with the moral and ethical consequences of his A.I. Creation.

Terminator Zero looks to be a bloody and intense new entry into the Terminator canon. The new backdrop and characters will undoubtedly provide a refreshing new perspective on the story that has been redone in almost every Terminator film up to this point. Moreover, the gorgeous animation produced by Production I.G. will undoubtedly help make this Terminator story stand out.

And that’s the Terminator Zero Episode 1 release date, confirmed.

