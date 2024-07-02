The Best Mobile Games You Can Play For Free With Netflix

Since Netflix Games launched in 2023, the library of mobile games that are free with your Netflix subscription keeps growing. We all know that not all mobile games are created equally, so which Netflix mobile games are actually worth trying?

How to Play Mobile Games Through Netflix

The easiest way to get a Netflix game on your phone is through the Netflix mobile app. Open it up and log in (if needed), then scroll to the Mobiles Games content section of the app. For me, this is usually the very first category. If you can’t find it, search “Mobile Games” and it should come up. Or, if you’re looking for a specific game, you can search for it by name.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To play a specific game, click on that game’s icon. This will take you to an info page where you can click the Get Game icon.

This will bring you to an explainer screen if this is your first time downloading a mobile game via Netflix. Hit continue, and you’ll see an App Store pop up at the bottom of your screen. Hit the “Get” button, and it will take you to your app store’s download page as usual.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once the app downloads and you launch it for the first time, you’ll need to log in with your Netflix credentials in order to play the game. If it’s your first time using Netflix Games, you’ll also be prompted to set up a gamer tag. Once you do, you’re all set to play your mobile game as you normally would.

The Best Netflix Mobile Games

Now that you know how to get a Netflix mobile game on your phone, which ones are worth downloading?

Many Netflix games on mobile are tie-ins with popular shows, such as Nailed It! Baking Bash or interactive story games for reality TV hits like Love is Blind, but there are plenty of standalone delights available as well. To help you sort through, here are our best picks from the current Netflix mobile game catalog.

5. Paper Trail

Screenshot by The Escapist

Genre: Puzzle

Puzzle Mobile Platforms: Android, iOS

Explore a gorgeous fold-up world and solve puzzles in Paper Trail, where you play as a young academic leaving home for the first time. The unique art style and heartfelt story make this game shine as you explore the world and literally unfold the story.

4. Cats & Soup

Image via hidea

Genre: Idle Cooking Game

Mobile Platforms: Android, iOS

Adopt some cats and make some soup. What could be better than that? This game is simple and adorable, designed to slot into those spare moments in life, such as waiting in line or riding the bus. Collect cats, put them in li’l outfits, and make your soup-making space cozy and cute.

3. Spongebob: Get Cooking

Image via Netflix, Inc.

Genre: Cooking Sim

Mobile Platforms: Android, iOS

Are you ready to become the best fry cook the Krusty Krab has ever seen? Because Spongebob is ready. This game combines the familiar world of Bikini Bottom with all the fun of a restaurant management game. If you’ve ever thought the Krusty Krab needed new management to succeed, now’s your chance to prove you can run it better.

2. Hades

Image via Netflix, Inc.

Genre: Roguelike RPG

Mobile Platforms: iOS

While nothing beats the console version of Hades, the mobile game is a great way to delve into the story on the go. With its sequel now in Early Access, it’s a great time to play the original Hades, battling your way through Hell itself as Zagreus, son of Hades. The controls for this action-packed roguelike can be a bit tricky on mobile, but once you get the hang of it, it’s well worth your time.

1. Bloons TD 6

Image via Ninja Kiwi

Genre: Tower Defense / Strategy

Mobile Platforms: Android, iOS

There are six iterations of the Bloons Tower Defense games for a reason, my friends. This tower defense strategy game is incredibly addictive as you fortify your defenses against the onslaught of balloons. Did I mention they make a super satisfying sound as they pop, pop, pop from your towers’ attacks?

