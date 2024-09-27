The Circle: Are Darian and Jadejha Still Together?

The Circle Season 7 has quickly become must-see TV, with its string of backstabbing and stunning betrayals. In the midst of the carnage, two players, Darian and Jadejha, were still able to forge a connection that we can’t help but to hope will endure. But are they still together?

Are Darian and Jadejha Still Together?

Via Netflix

Yes, Darian and Jadejha from The Circle are still together.

After he was blocked in Episode 9, Entertainment Weekly published an interview with Darian. After admitting that he had made a huge mistake in choosing Kevin over Jadejha, he went on to talk about the relationship that became the talk of the season.

“We’re seeing each other,” Darian confirmed, actually blushing during the interview. He then added that they got together “pretty soon” after the show finished filming, and talked about how things developed. “I mean, love at first sight, that’s what it felt like, just watching it all unfold. Lovey dovey eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes.”

Regarding his relationship with Kevin, Darian had something slightly different to say:

“Me and Kevin, there is not any beef. We all know what we signed up for. It is a reality show. The night after the finale, everyone got along. It’s no bad blood. It does suck to see it in person now but it was a game for $100,000, and it is what it is. Do I hate it? Yes, I hate he did that s—. And do I hate picking him as an Influencer? I hate that I did that s— as well.”

Darian and Jadejha’s Relationship in The Circle, Explained

Via Netflix

The Circle Season 7 has not been very kind to relationships. One of the first love connections was formed between Kevin and Savannah, but ended abruptly with betrayal and blocking. Another, formed between Madelyn and “Andy” met a similar fate, although “he” was actually a catfish being played by Heather.

These failures make the genuine connection formed between Darian and Jadejha stand out even more. The two had eyes for each other from the moment they first saw each other’s profiles, with her quickly claiming that she had found her #CircleHusband. Their flirting soon became more than a casual thing and a solid alliance was formed between them. From that moment onward, Jadejha always rated Darian number one, and he ranked her in his top two.

Things took an abrupt turn when Darian gained the power to choose one of the two influencers. He picked Kevin instead of Jadejha, not wanting to put her in the crosshairs of the other players. Little did he know that his “best bud” would betray him, leading to Darian being blocked by a person he trusted.

Upon being blocked, Darian chose to visit Jadejha before he left the show. There, the two confirmed their mutual attraction for each other in person (as well as their Circle marriage), and shared a passionate kiss prior to Darian prying himself away from her. This moment solidified their connection even more, and made it almost impossible not to root for them.

