The Fable Episode 19 Release Date Confirmed

The manga The Fable has gained various adaptations throughout the years, but it took until this year to get its own anime, with Episode 19 on the horizon. If you just can’t wait for it any longer, here’s when Episode 19 of The Fable releases.

When Is The Fable Episode 19 Coming Out?

Episode 19 of The Fable is scheduled to be released on August 18. While 18 came out right on schedule on August 4, its following episode was delayed by a week due to the Paris Olympics, as most channels were covering the event. But the Olympics have finally concluded, and the series should be back to its regular schedule in the following days.

The series will continue for a few more weeks, eventually ending its run on Episode 25, which is expected to be out on September 29 after the delay. Any other events that could cause another episode to be postponed will push this date even further, but that’s very unlikely to happen. We should be getting new The Fable episodes regularly from now on.

Where To Watch The Fable

The series is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+, with each new episode immediately available as soon as it airs in Japan. While Netflix also includes The Fable in its extensive list, these are the live-action movies from 2019 and 2021, which were the first adaptations of Katsuhisa Minami’s original work, and it doesn’t feature the new animated series, which debuted in 2024.

The Fable follows the story of a country-wide feared assassin known only as Fable. However, his world turns upside down when, all of a sudden, he’s forced by his contractor to live a regular life as a commoner, without resorting to any act of violence, for a whole year alongside his assistant, who’s posing as his sister. Under the names Akira Sato and Yoko Sato, both are trying to lead this seemingly ordinary life without others catching on, which is by far the hardest work the Fable has ever had.

The Fable is available on Hulu and Disney+, with new episodes every Sunday.

