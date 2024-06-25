The Fable Season 1 Episode 13 Release Date Confirmed

The anime series The Fable is based on an award-winning manga and premiered on Hulu this past April. The show has already gained an impressive following after only releasing 12 episodes. So when does Episode 13 of The Fable come out?

When Does The Fable Season 1 Episode 13 Come Out?

The first episode of The Fable released on Hulu on April 7, with new episodes coming out every Sunday. This means that Episode 13 will release on Sunday, June 30. Additionally, the first season will consist of 25 episodes, according to Yahoo. This means that the season will run throughout the summer and conclude on September 22.

The wildly popular manga has also spawned a couple of live-action movies, both of which are available to stream on Netflix. The first movie, simply called The Fable, came out in 2019 and earned a 62% on Rotten Tomatoes – not terrible, but not exactly stellar either. The sequel, entitled The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill, came out in 2021 and is currently unrated on RT.

What Is The Fable About?

For anyone who is interested in the series and wants to catch up before Episode 13, The Fable follows the title character, a highly-skilled hitman who has established a well-deserved reputation as one of the most feared men in Japan. His weapon of choice is a specialized Nighthawk pistol, which The Fable has used to elevate himself to the status of an urban legend, boasting a perfect professional record and averaging an incredible six seconds per kill.

As the series begins, The Fable is given the most difficult assignment of his career by his boss. Instead of being presented with a high profile or difficult target, The Fable is tasked with something completely new and out of character: he must refrain from engaging in violent activity for an entire year and live life as an ordinary citizen. This, of course, proves to be a colossal challenge for a man who is essentially a human weapon – and it doesn’t help that he is surrounded by a number of gun-wielding criminals who are under no such restriction.

The interesting premise of The Fable results in a series that is equal parts comedy, thriller, and drama and has been described as an anime version of a John Wick film. The show is directed by Ryōsuke Takahashi and produced by Tezuka Productions.

And that’s the confirmed release date of The Fable Season 1, Episode 13.

The Fable Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes releasing on Sundays.

