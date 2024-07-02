The First Descendant All Platforms, Listed

The First Descendant is finally launching after years in development, two beta tests, and plenty of player anticipation. However, before you get too excited about hopping into The First Descendant, you should see if your first-choice platform is seeing a release on day one.

All Platforms for The First Descendant

The First Descendant is coming to most major systems. Image via NEXON

Fortunately for most potential players, The First Descendant is coming to a wide array of systems, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Microsoft Windows. Even players with the older last-gen consoles get to experience The First Descendant on launch along with all current-gen players and PC users.

Speaking of the last-gen consoles, The First Descendant features uncapped frame rates on both PS4 and Xbox One. This means you will get anywhere between 30 and 60 frames per second, depending on the area you’re in and what’s happening on the screen at a given time. As for the current-gen consoles, the same feature is extended, but players can expect higher frame rates if their display is capable of it.

The same kind of consistent performance doesn’t seem to translate over to PC, unfortunately. During the previous two beta tests, the performance on PC was rocky, to say the least. Players reported massive frame drops even while running low settings on high-end rigs that far surpassed the recommend specifications. Hopefully, NEXON has taken measures to ensure PC players can maintain smoother frames per second and overall performance in the full release of The First Descendant.

Is The First Descendant Coming to Switch?

Unfortunately, nothing has been said regarding a potential Nintendo Switch release for The First Descendant. The developers at NEXON have presumably been hard at work to ensure the launch for the current platforms goes as well as possible, so any kind of port for the Switch is likely not a priority at this point.

However, the developers haven’t officially shot down the notion either, so some slight hope exists for a Switch release sometime in the future.

