The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date Confirmed

When is The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3, Episode 13 release date, and what will it bring with it? As this is the final episode of the season, at least for now, we’re expecting big things from it.

Recommended Videos

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3, Episode 13 release date is June 28. The episode will air at 9 AM PT and 12 AM ET, meaning you’ll be able to blitz through the episode before or during lunch, depending on where in the US you are. It should be a fairly explosive episode, too, unless they’re just going to leave us guessing and waiting for next season.

Related: Lookism Chapter 508 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3, Episode 12?

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3, Episode 12 had Tatsuya and the gang exploring on their little trip and trying to get more information about the elusive Zhou Gongjin, who we’re assuming will make an appearance in Episode 13. To this end, they visited a small shop to talk to a Traditionalist who’s given up on revenge and stated he’s not impressed with the way other sects have been dealing with things.

There’s another fight against multiple assailants, but this time, it turns out that they’re all being controlled via strange spiders-like puppets. Tatsuya seemingly takes out the main reason behind this but then gets a call to tell him that he has to rush back as Minoru’s health seems to be taking a turn for the worse. To this end, he gets asked to use his unique skills to help fix Minoru, although we don’t get much information about what he actually saw.

The episode ends in a unique way for the creepy relationship the Shibas have, with Tatsuya breaking away from the rest of the group and sending everyone else back to Tokyo. It stands to reason then that the final episode will involve a big battle away from Tokyo in Uji, although we wouldn’t be surprised to see some kind of action with the other students. Hopefully, the episode ends in a satisfying way and doesn’t just leave us all hanging on until the next season of the show. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

And that’s the confirmed release date of The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3, Episode 12.

The Irregular at Magic High School is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy