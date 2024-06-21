Lookism Chapter 508 Release Date Confirmed

The South Korean webtoon Lookism is still chugging along, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon. So, it’s important that readers keep up to date and know when the next batch of pages arrives. Here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 508.

When Is Lookism Chapter 508 Going to Release?

Unlike some series, which follow a bi-weekly or even monthly release schedule, Lookism drops new chapters weekly. That means the next chapter will arrive one week after the last, on Friday, June 28, 2024. It’s as simple as that, but it’s important to note that Chapter 508 will not arrive at the same time of day everywhere. However, as long as there aren’t any delays, it will be available for everyone by the end of the day.

Chapter 508 of Lookism will be of particular interest to readers because the most recent chapter, 507, was pretty short and featured lots of flashbacks. Gun was able to pull off something monumental, though, so that’s something that’s sure to be addressed when the series returns.

When Will the Lookism Anime Return?

With a week-long break between chapters, now is the perfect time to dive into the Lookism anime. The first season, which consists of eight episodes, is available to stream on Netflix. It’s been available on the platform since 2022, though, making the idea of Season 2 feel like a pipedream.

However, Neither Studio Mir nor Netflix have announced that the series is done. So, if enough fans watch the anime and shoot it to the top of Netflix’s leaderboard, there’s a decent chance that the powers that be will consider bringing it back.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 508.

