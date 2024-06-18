How to Read the Kaiju No 8 Manga After Episode 10 Explained

Episode 10 of Kaiju No. 8 ended with a shocking cliffhanger, as the third division of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force learned that Kafka is secretly Kaiju No. 8. Here’s how you should read the Kaiju No. 8 manga to follow up on this exciting story development from the anime.

Which Kaiju No 8 Chapter to Read After Episode 10

There are only two episodes left of the first season of Kaiju No. 8, leaving only so much time to develop the story after the shocking change of the status quo in Episode 10. Throughout the majority of the season, Kafka has managed to keep his identity as Kaiju No. 8 a secret. However, that changes as he is forced to reveal his identity in front of his entire division of fellow soldiers to save them all from a giant Kaiju bomb (in one of the best-animated sequences in the series up to this point). The episode ends with Kafka’s childhood friend and captain of the third division, Mina, taking him into custody, which adapts Chapter 32 of the manga.

If you’re looking to read what happens next, all you would have to do is visit the Viz Media website. For $2.99 a month, you’ll have access to the entirety of Kaiju No. 8, and you can start reading from Chapter 33 and onwards to find out what happens next to Kafka. If you’re looking for closure following the heartbreaking ending of episode 10, you can rest assured that the last two episodes of the season will at least provide closure for Kafka’s relationship with the third division.

If you’re looking for anything beyond that, just be sure to read Chapter 33 and onwards of the Kaiju No. 8 manga. What follows is some exciting development for Kafka and the Defense Force that will likely be explored in a possible second season of the anime.

