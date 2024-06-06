The Strongest Battlegrounds Kill Sound ID Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 6, 2024
We added more Kill Sound Effect ID Codes!
The title alone conveys what The Strongest Battlegrounds is about. You beat up players until you become the strongest fighter in existence. Not only can you destroy opponents, but you can do so with unique kill sound effects thanks to the The Strongest Battlegrounds kill sound effects ID codes.
All The Strongest Battlegrounds Kill Sound ID Codes List
- 4544601361: Use for the Pls Subscribe Kill Sound Effect
- 937885646: Use for the Ultra Kill Sound Effect
- 8508727445: Use for the Death Kill Sound Effect
- 8243098911: Use for the Do you feel sorry for me? Kill Sound Effect
- 6286038151: Use for the Birb Kill Sound Effect
- 5700183626: Use for the Blood Splash Kill Sound Effect
- 8233569802: Use for the Ara Ara Kill Sound Effect
- 8140095101: Use for the 2010 Song Kill Sound Effect
- 7393653993: Use for the Don’t Get Mad! Kill Sound Effect
- 7147847068: Use for the You Lie Kill Sound Effect
- 8721555368: Use for the Fetch Kill Sound Effect
- 6879335951: Use for the Android Kill Sound Effect
- 8235260386: Use for the Another Fatherless Child Kill Sound Effect
- 7291000847: Use for the Blue Passport Kill Sound Effect
- 6185331235: Use for the Acne Sad Kill Sound Effect
- 3168087931: Use for the Telephone Roar Kill Sound Effect
- 6835794541: Use for the Sponge Bob! Kill Sound Effect
- 9057023555: Use for the Leave Me Alone Kill Sound Effect
- 7727945686: Use for the Slice Kill Sound Effect
- 4702564143: Use for the Mini Jam Kill Sound Effect
- 8649450925: Use for the You Going to Cry? Kill Sound Effect
- 2661731024: Use for the Windows Crash Kill Sound Effect
- 8550333107: Use for the Beat with a Stick! Kill Sound Effect
- 7345224995: Use for the Welcome to the Shadow Realm Kill Sound Effect
- 5304557205: Use for the Ah!!!! Kill Sound Effect
- 7187643697: Use for the MM2 Win Sound Kill Sound Effect
- 7361085557: Use for the Boom Headshot Meme Kill Sound Effect
- 9073674876: Use for the Bone Cold Kill Sound Effect
- 2618158728: Use for the Children Scream Kill Sound Effect
- 6927310432: Use for the Prowler Kill Sound Effect
- 6467894576: Use for the Scary Scream Kill Sound Effect
- 2261507666: Use for the Cool Remix Kill Sound Effect
- 130783046: Use for the Godzilla Kill Sound Effect
- 8974751426: Use for the Head Shot Kill Sound Effect
- 5951474720: Use for the Naruto Pain! Kill Sound Effect
- 9117321903: Use for the Gojo from Wish Kill Sound Effect
- 7355090174: Use for the Toxicity Kill Sound Effect
- 7118312248: Use for the Fishing Blow Kill Sound Effect
- 1832576951: Use for the Pathetic Kill Sound Effect
- 7109386510: Use for the Dababy? Kill Sound Effect
- 3200130016: Use for the You Are an Idiot Kill Sound Effect
- 9064673560: Use for the Man Shut Up! Kill Sound Effect
- 6087891128: Use for the Toilet Fart Kill Sound Effect
- 132366334: Use for the Pac-Man Death Kill Sound Effect
- 8395383233: Use for the Lego Brick Breaking Kill Sound Effect
- 7405233417: Use for the Sorry About That! Kill Sound Effect
- 792323017: Use for the Alarm! Kill Sound Effect
- 6649017583: Use for the Gambare Gambare Kill Sound Effect
- 8223869886: Use for the I will send you to Jesus Kill Sound Effect
Related: Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes
How to Change the Kill Sounds in The Strongest Battlegrounds
All it takes is some Robux and a few simple steps, and you’ll be able to activate different kill sound effects ID codes in The Strongest Battlegrounds. If you’re ready to spend some cash and use this feature, check out our guide below:
- Launch The Strongest Battlegrounds in Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel button at the top to open the menu.
- Scroll down and choose the Custom Kill Sound tab.
- Pay 199 Robux to unlock this feature.
- Re-open the same tab and input the kill sound effect ID code you want to use.
If you want to listen to some nice tunes as you play, you should check out our A Dusty Trip Song ID Codes list. You can also take a look at our Element Battles Codes page and redeem codes for free cash in that popular game.