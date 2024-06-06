The Strongest Battlegrounds Kill Sound ID Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 6, 2024 We added more Kill Sound Effect ID Codes!

The title alone conveys what The Strongest Battlegrounds is about. You beat up players until you become the strongest fighter in existence. Not only can you destroy opponents, but you can do so with unique kill sound effects thanks to the The Strongest Battlegrounds kill sound effects ID codes.

All The Strongest Battlegrounds Kill Sound ID Codes List

4544601361 : Use for the Pls Subscribe Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Pls Subscribe Kill Sound Effect 937885646 : Use for the Ultra Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Ultra Kill Sound Effect 8508727445 : Use for the Death Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Death Kill Sound Effect 8243098911 : Use for the Do you feel sorry for me? Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Do you feel sorry for me? Kill Sound Effect 6286038151 : Use for the Birb Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Birb Kill Sound Effect 5700183626 : Use for the Blood Splash Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Blood Splash Kill Sound Effect 8233569802 : Use for the Ara Ara Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Ara Ara Kill Sound Effect 8140095101 : Use for the 2010 Song Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the 2010 Song Kill Sound Effect 7393653993 : Use for the Don’t Get Mad! Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Don’t Get Mad! Kill Sound Effect 7147847068 : Use for the You Lie Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the You Lie Kill Sound Effect 8721555368 : Use for the Fetch Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Fetch Kill Sound Effect 6879335951 : Use for the Android Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Android Kill Sound Effect 8235260386 : Use for the Another Fatherless Child Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Another Fatherless Child Kill Sound Effect 7291000847 : Use for the Blue Passport Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Blue Passport Kill Sound Effect 6185331235 : Use for the Acne Sad Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Acne Sad Kill Sound Effect 3168087931 : Use for the Telephone Roar Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Telephone Roar Kill Sound Effect 6835794541 : Use for the Sponge Bob! Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Sponge Bob! Kill Sound Effect 9057023555 : Use for the Leave Me Alone Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Leave Me Alone Kill Sound Effect 7727945686 : Use for the Slice Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Slice Kill Sound Effect 4702564143 : Use for the Mini Jam Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Mini Jam Kill Sound Effect 8649450925 : Use for the You Going to Cry? Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the You Going to Cry? Kill Sound Effect 2661731024 : Use for the Windows Crash Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Windows Crash Kill Sound Effect 8550333107 : Use for the Beat with a Stick! Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Beat with a Stick! Kill Sound Effect 7345224995 : Use for the Welcome to the Shadow Realm Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Welcome to the Shadow Realm Kill Sound Effect 5304557205 : Use for the Ah!!!! Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Ah!!!! Kill Sound Effect 7187643697 : Use for the MM2 Win Sound Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the MM2 Win Sound Kill Sound Effect 7361085557 : Use for the Boom Headshot Meme Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Boom Headshot Meme Kill Sound Effect 9073674876 : Use for the Bone Cold Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Bone Cold Kill Sound Effect 2618158728 : Use for the Children Scream Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Children Scream Kill Sound Effect 6927310432 : Use for the Prowler Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Prowler Kill Sound Effect 6467894576 : Use for the Scary Scream Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Scary Scream Kill Sound Effect 2261507666 : Use for the Cool Remix Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Cool Remix Kill Sound Effect 130783046 : Use for the Godzilla Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Godzilla Kill Sound Effect 8974751426 : Use for the Head Shot Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Head Shot Kill Sound Effect 5951474720 : Use for the Naruto Pain! Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Naruto Pain! Kill Sound Effect 9117321903 : Use for the Gojo from Wish Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Gojo from Wish Kill Sound Effect 7355090174 : Use for the Toxicity Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Toxicity Kill Sound Effect 7118312248 : Use for the Fishing Blow Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Fishing Blow Kill Sound Effect 1832576951 : Use for the Pathetic Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Pathetic Kill Sound Effect 7109386510 : Use for the Dababy? Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Dababy? Kill Sound Effect 3200130016 : Use for the You Are an Idiot Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the You Are an Idiot Kill Sound Effect 9064673560 : Use for the Man Shut Up! Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Man Shut Up! Kill Sound Effect 6087891128 : Use for the Toilet Fart Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Toilet Fart Kill Sound Effect 132366334 : Use for the Pac-Man Death Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Pac-Man Death Kill Sound Effect 8395383233 : Use for the Lego Brick Breaking Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Lego Brick Breaking Kill Sound Effect 7405233417 : Use for the Sorry About That! Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Sorry About That! Kill Sound Effect 792323017 : Use for the Alarm! Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Alarm! Kill Sound Effect 6649017583 : Use for the Gambare Gambare Kill Sound Effect

: Use for the Gambare Gambare Kill Sound Effect 8223869886: Use for the I will send you to Jesus Kill Sound Effect

How to Change the Kill Sounds in The Strongest Battlegrounds

All it takes is some Robux and a few simple steps, and you’ll be able to activate different kill sound effects ID codes in The Strongest Battlegrounds. If you’re ready to spend some cash and use this feature, check out our guide below:

Launch The Strongest Battlegrounds in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button at the top to open the menu. Scroll down and choose the Custom Kill Sound tab. Pay 199 Robux to unlock this feature. Re-open the same tab and input the kill sound effect ID code you want to use.

