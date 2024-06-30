The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Release Date Confirmed

The popular light novel and manga series The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human, created by Ryousuke Hata, is being adapted into an anime series, and we have a release date for you. Here is when and where you can stream the upcoming anime adaptation.

After being announced on January 19, 2024, The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human has since set a premiere release date for Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The series will air on Japanese television networks Tokyo MX and BS Asahi, set to broadcast at 10 pm JST, which, after time zone differences, is 9 am EST on July 3. The series has been licensed to Crunchyroll for simulcast streaming rights outside of Japan, accessible to stream on Crunchyroll’s platform in most international territories. For Southeast Asia and Oceania, except Australia and New Zealand, The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human is licensed to MediaLink to stream on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

After debuting as a webnovel written by Hata in February 2016, The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human was adapted into a light novel series in September 2016, with illustrations by Kuma. Since then, the story has been adapted into a manga series, illustrated by Anajiro, which launched in July 2019. The manga series has not yet received an official English-language translation published in North America.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human is set in a medieval fantasy realm where a conquering demon lord named Dairokuten has laid claim to numerous villages and fortresses. Among Dairokuten’s most trusted associates is Ike, who conceals his secret identity as a human by wearing a mask and hood while using his powerful magical abilities in service of his demon lord. The anime series is produced by Studio A-Cat and directed by Norihiko Nagaham.

