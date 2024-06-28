The Top 25 Teams in EA Sports College Football 25, Confirmed

The college football Top 25 is always the talk of the offseason, but this year, EA Sports is throwing its hat in the ring. While not everyone is going to agree, it’s still good to know who’s at the top. Here are the Top 25 teams in College Football 25.
EA Sports College Football 25’s Top 25 Teams
College football ranks its teams to tell the masses who it thinks has what it takes to take home a title. They change throughout the year based on results, and that’s sure to be the case with College Football 25 as well. Here’s who the people at EA Sports think are the best teams in the game before launch:
- Georgia: 95 overall
- Ohio State: 93 overall
- Oregon: 93 overall
- Alabama: 93 overall
- Texas: 92 overall
- Clemson: 90 overall
- Notre Dame: 90 overall
- LSU: 90 overall
- Penn State: 88 overall
- Utah: 88 overall
- Michigan: 88 overall
- Florida State: 88 overall
- Miami: 88 overall
- Texas A&M: 88 overall
- Ole Miss: 88 overall
- Colorado: 87 overall
- Oklahoma: 87 overall
- Wisconsin: 87 overall
- USC: 87 overall
- Virginia Tech: 87 overall
- NC State: 87 overall
- Kansas: 87 overall
- Arizona: 87 overall
- Oklahoma State: 87 overall
- Iowa: 87 overall
Georgia being at the top shouldn’t surprise anyone, as the Bulldogs have been dominating the sport for the last few years. However, the additions of schools like Colorado, which struggled down the stretch, and USC will surely lead to controversy. It’s up to them to prove they belong, though, and make EA look really good in the process.
And those are the Top 25 schools in EA Sports College Football 25, confirmed.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.