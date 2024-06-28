The Top 25 Teams in EA Sports College Football 25, Confirmed

The college football Top 25 is always the talk of the offseason, but this year, EA Sports is throwing its hat in the ring. While not everyone is going to agree, it’s still good to know who’s at the top. Here are the Top 25 teams in College Football 25.

College football ranks its teams to tell the masses who it thinks has what it takes to take home a title. They change throughout the year based on results, and that’s sure to be the case with College Football 25 as well. Here’s who the people at EA Sports think are the best teams in the game before launch:

Georgia: 95 overall

95 overall Ohio State: 93 overall

93 overall Oregon: 93 overall

93 overall Alabama: 93 overall

93 overall Texas: 92 overall

92 overall Clemson: 90 overall

90 overall Notre Dame: 90 overall

90 overall LSU: 90 overall

90 overall Penn State: 88 overall

88 overall Utah: 88 overall

88 overall Michigan: 88 overall

88 overall Florida State: 88 overall

88 overall Miami: 88 overall

88 overall Texas A&M: 88 overall

88 overall Ole Miss: 88 overall

88 overall Colorado: 87 overall

87 overall Oklahoma: 87 overall

87 overall Wisconsin: 87 overall

87 overall USC: 87 overall

87 overall Virginia Tech: 87 overall

87 overall NC State: 87 overall

87 overall Kansas: 87 overall

87 overall Arizona: 87 overall

87 overall Oklahoma State: 87 overall

87 overall Iowa: 87 overall

Georgia being at the top shouldn’t surprise anyone, as the Bulldogs have been dominating the sport for the last few years. However, the additions of schools like Colorado, which struggled down the stretch, and USC will surely lead to controversy. It’s up to them to prove they belong, though, and make EA look really good in the process.

And those are the Top 25 schools in EA Sports College Football 25, confirmed.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

