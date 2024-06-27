It’s easy to pick a title contender and win a championship in EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. The real challenge comes in picking a school that’s down on its luck and in need of repairs. Here are the best teams to rebuild in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado found itself at the center of the college football world last year after the arrival of head coach Deion Sanders and the players he brought with him. However, the end of the season wasn’t kind to the Buffaloes, leaving them in need of some help. Taking over the roster will allow you to beef up the trenches and ensure Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have everything they need to succeed.

Virginia Tech Hokies

College football is better when the Hokies are relevant. Virginia Tech has a great atmosphere and an iconic entrance (even if “Enter Sandman” won’t be in the game). However, the team is having a tough time getting it together, and that makes them perfect for the rebuild treatment. Overhaul the roster and make people think back to the time when Michael Vick and Co. were dominating opponents.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has been the cream of the crop for a couple of decades now, which makes it a strange choice for one of the best teams to rebuild in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. However, Nick Saban is gone, and while Kalen DeBoer looks ready to continue winning, you might be an even better fit. Jalen Milroe is ready for his breakout season, and boosting his supporting class will get the Crimson Tide closer to overtaking Georgia as the team to beat in the SEC.

Army Black Knights

Army is one of the most historic college football programs in the country. In fact, at one point, the school won back-to-back titles in the ’40s. That was decades ago, however, and Army is no longer relevant in postseason discussions. You can fix that by helping the Black Knights try out a new style of football. Recruiting will be a challenge, of course, but after a few years, the team will be ready to contend.

Rice Owls

Rice doesn’t have the history that some of the other schools on this list do, but it does have one thing going for it: George Cooper. The Young Sheldon character was set to coach at the school before his tragic death. Fans already got the idea to bring a title to Rice for George, but the best way to honor coach is to rebuild the roster for the long haul, making the Owls a powerhouse in college football.

And those are the best teams to rebuild in EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

