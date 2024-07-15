Titan Training Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 15, 2024 We added new codes!

You can’t win a fight if you’re not strong, so it’s time to train and become a powerful Titan. This won’t happen overnight, but if you’re persistent and keep battling, you’ll start winning. Of course, getting some boosts via Titan Training Simulator codes always helps.

All Titan Training Simulator Codes List

Active Titan Training Simulator Codes

LIKE12K : Use for 3 Double Damage Potions (New)

: Use for 3 Double Damage Potions NEW : Use for 300 Gems (New)

: Use for 300 Gems RELEASE: Use for a Double Strength Potion (New)

Expired Titan Training Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Titan Training Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Titan Training Simulator

Training to become a Titan is challenging, but redeeming Titan Training Simulator codes is a quick process, as shown in the tutorial below:

Launch Titan Training Simulator in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button in the upper-left corner. Enter your codes one by one into the Enter Code text box. Click Redeem to get your freebies.

