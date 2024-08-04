To Whom It No Longer Concerns Chapter 14 Release Date Confirmed

As manhwa continues to find a growing readership in North America, one of the biggest manhwa online debuts of Summer 2024 is To Whom It No Longer Concerns, created by LICO and Fairydragon. Here is where to read the manhwa series as new chapters are released, including Chapter 14.

Recommended Videos

Image via Webtoons

To Whom It No Longer Concerns Chapter 14 will be released on Thursday, August 8, 2024, through the WEBTOON app. The full To Whom It No Longer Concerns manhwa series can be read on WEBTOON, one of the largest manhwa platforms in the world and the largest webcomic platform in the United States. Reading the series requires a login account on WEBTOON, while new chapters are released on the site on Thursdays. For those using the official WEBTOON app, available on the App Store and Google Play, chapters of To Whom It No Longer Concerns are released earlier than the desktop site.

To Whom It No Longer Concerns follows a young woman named Ariana Lopez who is betrayed by her family and murdered by her husband only to find herself mysteriously alive in the past prior to her demise. Given a new chance to avoid her grim fate, Ariana teams up with the dashing Duke Dante Heigenberg to take revenge on her family only to discover the duke has his own unexpected designs on her, leading to a tense dynamic and unlikely romance.

Since its launch this summer, To Whom It No Longer Concerns has received over one million unique visitors, with nearly 200,000 subscribers at the time of this writing. It is currently unknown how many chapters and seasons the manhwa series is planned to run for. The manhwa series is recommended for young adult readers, and chapters can be purchased individually, while the first three chapters of the series are currently free for readers to check out. Similarly, there have been no confirmed plans for a print release of To Whom It No Longer Concerns.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy