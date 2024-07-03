Top 10 Cowboy Bebop x Logic Collab Items Ranked

The Crunchyroll Store recently released new Cowboy Bebop clothing and merchandise in collaboration with the artist and rapper Logic. Featuring designs by Cowboy Bebop character designer and animation director Toshihiro Kawamoto, here are the top 10 items ranked.

The Cowboy Bebop x Logic Skate Deck features the new illustration made by Toshihiro Kawamoto that features Logic with the crew of the Bebop. It’s a beautifully designed skateboard that would look good hung up on any wall, featuring the logo of the rapper alongside Spike’s ship, the Swordfish II. It’s the only decorative type of merchandise in the collection

The Cowboy Bebop x Logic Beanie will be a perfect accessory for colder weather. The orange beanie features a patch on the front of it containing Logic’s logo, as well as a fun breakdown of Cowboy Bebop, featuring its title in Japanese, the director of the series, the genre, and Japanese voice actors who star in the seminal anime. It’s a subtle design that encourages a closer examination of the detailed and fashionably designed headwear.

Featuring the same design of Logic and the Bebop Crew on the back of this sweatshirt, there are also details all around the clothing item that make this an especially unique part of the collection. The right sleeve has the classic Japanese logo for the series printed on it, with the front of the sweatshirt including Spike’s ship on the upper left side and the iconic “See You Space Cowboy” text on the right side.

Radical Ed is probably the most endearing character in Cowboy Bebop, and this Ed smiley T-shirt is further proof of that. The simplistic design of the white shirt makes it all the more appealing, featuring a dark blue version of the Cowboy Bebop logo on the front and the Ed Smiley logo on the bottom of the shirt that slightly wraps around to the back. The minimalist composition of this shirt reflects the nature of Ed’s character all too well.

This Logic and the Crew sweatshirt is an aesthetically pleasing alternate version of the other sweater with the same name that was previously mentioned on this list. The difference is that the Kawamoto artwork is blown up on the back in black and white, along with the Logic logo on the right breast of the shirt. There are enough changes in this sweatshirt to make it a beautiful piece of merchandise that will show your love for Logic as well as the characters of Cowboy Bebop.

The 1998 hoodie perfectly encapsulates the unique style of Cowboy Bebop, with the name of this piece of clothing being derived from the year that the anime was first broadcast in Japan. The work, which will become a new genre itself, is shown in great detail with text on the back of the hoodie, showcasing the unique marketing from that bygone era of anime. The bright yellow graphics and text stand out on this black hoodie, making it a must-have for when it starts getting colder.

The Bebop Varsity Jacket is the most premium item on this list. The jacket is presented in a gorgeous blue and yellow colorway, with the Logic logo and Swordfish ship embroidered on the back of the jacket. Both sleeves of the merchandise bear the Cowboy Bebop logo and ship on either arm, and the front of the varsity jacket has the Ed Smiley logo, as well as the Cowboy Bebop and Crunchyroll logo on the left side of the jacket. It’s a perfect encapsulation of the collaboration that is worth picking up.

The See You Space Cowboy T-shirt is representative of the ending of almost every episode of the series. The text that the anime is so well known for is put on the back in a large font to show anyone you’re a fan of the series, and those who don’t know about it will be intrigued by the smooth phrase that bookends every episode. The Kawamoto artwork that’s been featured on several other items in this list is placed on the front of the shirt this time around and, overall, is a well-designed shirt that should be picked up.

This shirt is less Logic-centered than the other items on this list and instead features the Crew of the Bebop on the back of the clothing, with the Logic logo at the bottom. The simple design works well for those who are more fans of the anime than the rapper who is at the head of this collaboration. The design differs greatly from the rest of the line, which makes this a shirt that stands out and should be picked up.

Sympathy for the Devil is one of the best episodes of the Cowboy Bebop anime, and this T-shirt designed around the episode is the best piece of clothing from the collab. The off-white t-shirt features several screencaps from the episode along with scattered text that describes Cowboy Bebop as a series, similar to the 1998 hoodie. The Cowboy Bebop episodes, which are called “sessions” in their titles to keep in line with how music plays a role in the overarching style of the series, are what makes the anime so special. This shirt highlights the dark, smooth, and cool vibe of the show more than anything else on this list.

And that’s the top 10 Cowboy Bebop x Logic Collab items, ranked.

