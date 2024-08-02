Tower Of God Chapter 634 Release Date Confirmed

The heated fight between Baam and Dumas in Tower of God is far from being over, and fans will be able to see more of it during Chapter 634, which will soon be available for reading. The wait is almost over, and here’s when it’ll be available.

Recommended Videos

When Is Tower of God Chapter 634 Coming Out?

Tower of God chapter 634 will be available on August 5 in South Korea and August 4 in the United States. The recent chapters have all been following the regular weekly schedule established by SIU over the last few years, and there haven’t been any signs of derailing from it for a while. Here are the exact timers of when it’ll be released, as they may vary according to your own region.

KST – 12:00 AM (August 5)

PST – 7:00 AM (August 4)

CST – 9:00 AM (August 4)

EST – 10:00 AM (August 4)

Image via Webtoons.com

Related: Tower of God Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Where to Read Tower of God

There are various ways to follow the series, but the official, most reliable one is by heading to Webtoons.com, your everyday stop for webtoons and manhwas in general. The latest chapters in the series are available on the website for completely free, but you’ll need to download the mobile app if you want to catch up with older chapters. They’re all available there, though, if you want to read some of the older parts again.

Alternatively, you can just follow the anime, which is now airing its second season every Sunday on Crunchyroll. A subscription is required to watch the most recent episodes as soon as they launch. They’ll be available a week later otherwise. As both media are released back to back, fans can just enjoy the newest episode of the Tower of God anime while waiting for Chapter 634 to drop.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy