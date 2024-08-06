Tower Of God Chapter 635 Release Date Confirmed

Tower of God is heating up with each passing week, and chapter 635 will soon be around us with even more shocking twists of events. And fortunately, you won’t need to wait much longer to get the upcoming pages in your hands.

When Is Tower of God Chapter 635 Coming Out?

Chapter 635 of Tower of God is scheduled to be released on August 12 in South Korea and August 11 in the United States, due to time zone differences. It’s been a while since the series hasn’t deviated from its usual weekly release schedule, so there shouldn’t be any release problems with the upcoming chapters. Here are the exact timers you should be expecting the new chapter to drop.

KST – 12:00 AM (August 5)

PST – 7:00 AM (August 4)

CST – 9:00 AM (August 4)

EST – 10:00 AM (August 4)

Author SIU has been quite consistent with delivering new chapters every Sunday, so there shouldn’t be any worries about a potential delay for the next chapter.

Where to Read Tower of God

If you’re trying to catch up with the series’ latest chapters, Webtoons.com is your best option. The website premiers the new chapters whenever they’re out, as well as letting users read the latest releases completely free of charge. They will need to download the mobile app for older chapters, though, but it won’t be necessary if you’re already caught up.

And whenever a new chapter for the manhwa drops, the anime will also receive a new episode. The second season of the Tower of God anime is now airing on Crunchyroll, so you can watch it while waiting for 635 to finally come out. If you needed some more ToG on your Sundays, your problems are gone!

