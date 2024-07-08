Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 2 release date is important information if you’re following along with this incredible show. After a stellar first episode back, we’ve got high hopes for the reason of the second season, so let’s get into it.

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 2 release date is July 14. We love a Sunday show, but it’s still a shame to have to wait until the end of the week for every episode. That’s especially true if you, like a lot of people out there, binge-watched the entire first season again recently as a proper refresher on what happened and to try and figure out what’s going to happen.

What Happened in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 1?

After an initial flashback, we see Yuri, one of the Princesses of Jahad, heading home to report on her success in reclaiming the Green March. We get to see Yuri interacting with a couple of her sisters here, including one who appears to be doing some internet shopping. We also see the first mention of the Prince of Jahad, who’s no doubt going to be a powerful figure this season.

The show then cuts to the Regulars on the 20th floor of the Tower of God, including one who’s claiming they’ll become the king of the tower, who immediately gets set on fire at the beginning of a test, and then found while in the bath by a bunch of debt collectors. Even in the Tower of God, capitalism is bad really and people can work themselves into debt. You hate to see it.

After a brief talk about selling his organs and some ramen, we follow the blonde potential hero, who’s called Ja Wangnan, into the next test. This is his last chance, so it’s a big deal. It seems as though the test will be tough, as when the doors open, all but one of the competitors have been defeated. We then see Ja Wangnan basically talk his way through the rest of the test alongside everyone who enters – well, until he shouts at a child and ends up becoming the bad guy.

When the final contestant enters, he immediately causes a bit of trouble, and Ja Wangnan tries to vote him out. It goes poorly, and a fight breaks out, at which point it’s revealed that the first person is a member of FUG, a group that opposes Jahad and is incredibly powerful. Despite the seeming impossibility of it all, Ja Wangnan deals some damage, but it’s pointless as the FUG member, who is almost definitely Bam, can fully heal themselves. With that, the test and the episode ends.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Season 2, Episode 2.

Tower of God is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

