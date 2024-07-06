Trigun Stargaze Release Window, Cast, and More

The acclaimed manga series Trigun, which was previously adapted into a popular anime series in 1998, received a reimagined anime adaptation with Trigun Stampede in 2023. The series will receive a sequel with Trigun Stargaze, and here is everything we know about it, including the release window and cast.

When Is the Release Window for Trigun Stargaze?

There currently is no officially announced release window for Trigun Stargaze by the anime studio Orange and the series’ North American distributor Crunchyroll. However, with 2025 marking the 30th anniversary of the Trigun manga by Yasuhiro Nightow, there is solid reason to believe that a series premiere sometime in 2025 to commemorate the franchise’s anniversary may be a logical expectation. Trigun Stampede premiered in January 2023, so Stargaze could potentially premiere as early as January 2025 to mirror this release strategy.

It is also currently unknown how many episodes Trigun Stargaze will consist of, though it may end up potentially matching Trigun Stampede’s twelve-episode order. Stargaze is also confirmed to conclude the story started by Stampede, bringing this reimagining of Nightow’s work to a definitive end.

Who Is in the Cast for Trigun Stargaze?

Though the complete cast for Trigun Stargaze remains unconfirmed, it is assumed that the Japanese and English voice casts from Trigun Stampede will return to reprise their respective roles. While several major characters in Stampede perished, Stargaze promises the introduction of new characters, most notably Meryl’s new partner, Milly Thompson. Here are all the main characters who are expected to return in Trigun Stargaze, with both their Japanese and English voice actors:

Vash the Stampede is played by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Johnny Yong Bosch

Millions Knives is played by Junya Ikeda and Austin Tindle

Meryl Stryfe is played by Sakura Ando and Sarah Roach

Nicholas D. Wolfwood is played by Yoshimasa Hosoya and David Matranga

Legato Bluesummers is played by Koki Uchiyama and Daman Mills

Zazie the Beast is played by Tarako and Madeleine Morris

