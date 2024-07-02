What Are The Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season Opening and Outro Songs?

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season is right around the corner, and the closer we get more information has surfaced regarding the songs fans can expect to hear in its opening and closing. Here is a look at the OP for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season, along with its credits theme.

What Is the Opening Song for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season?

The opening song for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season is “Caramel Ribbon Cursetard” a track from Kana Hanazawa and Saori Hayami. This track was announced alongside a preview for the Nademonogatari Arc.

You’ll recognize these voices from a variety of anime franchises but most importantly, Monogatari seasons of the past. Kana Hanazawa voices Nadeko Sengoku in the franchise alongside Saori Hayami who is Yotsugi Ononoki.

The full track “Caramel Ribbon Cursetard” has not yet been released, but you can get a tease of what it sounds like with the latest trailer for the upcoming season available to check out in the YouTube link above.

What Is the Closing Song for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season?

The outro song for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season is “Undead” by popular J-Pop outfit Yoasobi. This track is already available to stream in full on YouTube and Spotify and to no surprise it rules.

Yosabi skyrocketed into stardom in 2023 with the release of “Idol” a song used as the opening track for Oshi no Ko. Since then the group has continued to enjoy international success and released plenty of other bangers. This includes a collaboration with the Pokémon Company.

“Undead” proves another hit from the group, and it acts as the perfect outro song for the new season of Monogatari.

You can stream Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season via Crunchyroll when it debuts on July 6 and weekly following that date until the run is over.

