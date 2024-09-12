What Chapter Does the Chainsaw Man Anime End?

Chainsaw Man made waves with the first season of its anime, and naturally, this has created a huge fanbase begging for more of the story. Well, since the anime is releasing so slowly now’s the time to turn to the manga for your fix.

Where To Start the Chainsaw Man Manga After Season 1

Screenshot via MAPPA

If you’ve just finished watching Season 1 of the Chainsaw Man anime and want to pick up with the manga then you should start from Chapter 39. This is right after the closing moments of the anime’s first season.

While you can start reading from this chapter online, those fans who would prefer to collect the manga physically should purchase Volume 5 onwards, as Chapter 39 is the halfway point of this book. Recently there have been heavy discounts on the Chainsaw Man manga box set which includes Volumes 1 to 11, so we suggest taking advantage of this if you want to read the manga and feel like starting a collection.

The Chainsaw Man manga is back releasing new chapters again after breaking the series up into two parts. Part one runs from Volume 1 to 11, and the second part picks up directly after with Volume 12. Where Chapters are concerned, the first part concludes with 97 and 98 ushers in the era of Chainsaw Man Part 2.

While MAPPA has done a great job of bringing this incredible story to life on screen, the manga is still the best way to enjoy Chainsaw Man, and given the pace at which the anime has been released, it’s going to be the only way to take it all in for quite some time.

As we all wait for the Chainsaw Man Reze Movie to release in the future there’s no better time to binge through the manga than now, and if you want to start today the entire series is available via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app.

