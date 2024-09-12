Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Chainsaw Man Is the Bleak and Logical Evolution of Shonen Action - nihilistic dark anime in a miserable world for Denji
Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

What Chapter Does the Chainsaw Man Anime End?

Don't wait for Season 2, read the manga today.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 04:26 pm

Chainsaw Man made waves with the first season of its anime, and naturally, this has created a huge fanbase begging for more of the story. Well, since the anime is releasing so slowly now’s the time to turn to the manga for your fix.

Recommended Videos

Where To Start the Chainsaw Man Manga After Season 1

Denji and Reze Chainsaw Man movie announcement art
Screenshot via MAPPA

If you’ve just finished watching Season 1 of the Chainsaw Man anime and want to pick up with the manga then you should start from Chapter 39. This is right after the closing moments of the anime’s first season.

While you can start reading from this chapter online, those fans who would prefer to collect the manga physically should purchase Volume 5 onwards, as Chapter 39 is the halfway point of this book. Recently there have been heavy discounts on the Chainsaw Man manga box set which includes Volumes 1 to 11, so we suggest taking advantage of this if you want to read the manga and feel like starting a collection.

The Chainsaw Man manga is back releasing new chapters again after breaking the series up into two parts. Part one runs from Volume 1 to 11, and the second part picks up directly after with Volume 12. Where Chapters are concerned, the first part concludes with 97 and 98 ushers in the era of Chainsaw Man Part 2.

While MAPPA has done a great job of bringing this incredible story to life on screen, the manga is still the best way to enjoy Chainsaw Man, and given the pace at which the anime has been released, it’s going to be the only way to take it all in for quite some time.

As we all wait for the Chainsaw Man Reze Movie to release in the future there’s no better time to binge through the manga than now, and if you want to start today the entire series is available via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app.

Post Tag:
Chainsaw Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]