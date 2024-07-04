What Happened To Keke From Love And Marriage Huntsville?

OWN’s Reality show Love and Marriage: Huntsville focuses on the efforts of three African-American couples as they attempt to revitalize a small Alabama city. Unfortunately, reports are surfacing that one of the stars of the show, KeKe Jabbar, has passed away.

What Happened to KeKe Jabbar?

The passing of the reality TV star Ne’Keshia “KeKe” Dawson Jabbar was announced Tuesday by blogger and social media personality Marcella Speaks. In a YouTube live stream, Speaks read a statement issued by Jabbar’s family:

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss.”

KeKe Jabbar leaves behind a husband, Ameen Jabbar, and their three children. The reality TV star was 42 at the time of her passing.

KeKe’s co-star and cousin LaTisha Scott took to Instagram following the news on Tuesday to request privacy for the Jabbar family and their loved ones. As of now, the cause of death is unknown.

KeKe Jabbar may also have left something behind for fans of Love and Marriage: Huntsville. Her final Instagram post, a Memorial Day video clip, announces her new line of wigs designed to be used while swimming as she enjoys the holiday with her family.

Although there is no release date planned for KeKe’s wig line, fans of the reality TV star expressed hope in the comments section of her video clip that the product will eventually see the light of day. Fans can also relive KeKe’s greatest moments throughout the eight seasons of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, which are now available on several streaming services.

