What Is Attack on Titan Revolution?

Roblox has a new breakout hit called Attack on Titan Revolution. As the name suggests, this is a game for lovers of the Attack on Titan anime, but for those still skeptical, here’s exactly what Attack on Titan Revolution is all about.

Attack on Titan Revolution, Explained

Image via AoTR [PI]

Attack on Titan Revolution is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime series Attack on Titan which has players facing off against giant titans to level up stats and earn coins that can be used in-game.

In Attack on Titan Revolution, you will swing around the forest just like in the show using ODM gear to swing from tree to tree. While doing this you’re going to need to slice up the nape of the enemy Titans while managing your fuel and other aspects of the mission. For fans of the anime who have played the official Attack on Titan games, Revolution functions very similarly, but in a more simple form.

Like most Roblox games there is a rolling loot system available to engage with. Using Robux you can purchase loot crates that include unique in-game items to alter the appearance of your character. At the time of writing this included Jujutsu Kaisen-themed clothing, so we expect more anime crossovers on the horizon. You can also redeem spins, so make sure you look for new redemption codes as they arrive.

As you may have expected, this is not an official Attack on Titan game. The Roblox creation is in no way connected to the official manga or anime, it is simply inspired by it. The good news is that this being the case doesn’t make it any less awesome.

If you’re someone who loved Attack on Titan and wants to enjoy a gaming experience in that world without spending any money then Attack on Titan Revolution is the perfect choice. You can start playing for free on Roblox today.

