What Is Patrick From 90 Day Fiance’s Job? Answered

Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone were introduced in Season 9 of TLC’s 90-Day Fiance. The couple stood out to many viewers due to the lavishness of their lifestyle, which included multiple trips to Brazil. Patrick is also the proud owner of a Tesla. But what exactly is his job?

What Does 90 Day Fiance’s Patrick Do For a Living?

Patrick mentioned being a salesman on 90 Day Fiance, and further research on his LinkedIn profile (which is no longer active) indicates that he has been the general manager of Vivint Smart Home since 2013, working in sales and recruitment. This has clearly proven to be a lucrative career for Patrick, with the position paying over $100,000 a year, likely in addition to commissions. His obviously high work ethic has also opened the door for him to become a coach to other salespeople looking to emulate his success.

Patrick also has a side hustle on Cameo, which is a service that users can pay to have specialized products created by celebrities. Patrick is well-reviewed on the service, which also offers the services of several other reality show stars.

Prior to his current gigs with Vivint and Cameo, Patrick worked as a car salesman and also made a living as a weightlifter. Formerly a three-time Olympic heavyweight champion, his career was cut short when he was caught using performance enhancers, which also was one of the main reasons behind the dissolution of his first marriage prior to meeting and becoming engaged to Thais.

Are Patrick and Thais From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

Patrick and Thais are two of the success stories emerging from 90 Day Fiance, and they have remained together since they tied the knot in February. Although money was one of their major concerns during their engagement, the couple appears to have figured it all out, purchasing a half-a-million-dollar home in November of the same year they were married.

In addition to purchasing a home together, Patrick and Thais crossed another major milestone in November 2022 with the birth of their daughter Aleesi. The pregnancy came as a major shock for the couple, as they previously expressed concern over Patrick’s low sperm count that resulted from his previous abuse of growth hormones.

90 Day Fiance Seasons 1-10 are currently streaming on TLC.

