Image Source: The Pokemon Company
Category:
Guides
Video Games

What Is Promo Card 8 in Pokemon TCG Pocket? New Hidden Promo Card, Explained

Can you get Promo-A card 008?
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 10:25 am

For those of us with completionist tendencies, the Promo Card section of Pokemon TCG Pocket can be a soothing experience. It’s a short list, making it easy to fill in. But the mysterious new Promo Card 8 in Pokemon TCG Pocket is ruining it for all of us.

When Did Promo Card 8 Appear in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

For many of us, the Promo Card section of Pokemon TCG Pocket was looking good until a new, unobtainable card suddenly appeared. Around January 2025, a new Promo Card 008 slot suddenly appeared in the Promo – A Card Dex, creating a glaring empty spot between Professor Oak (007) and Pikachu (009).

Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo A 008
Image via Reddit

Given the numbering, this missing card has likely been around for a while, but it didn’t always show as a blank spot when looking at the list. Now that it does, players want answers for when they can fill in the gap.

What Is Promo Card 008 in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

While it’s not possible to actually obtain Promo Card 008 just yet, a little sleuthing does reveal what the card looks like. If you click on a card such as Red Card (006) or Pokedex (004), you can scroll past the info to view a list of Related Cards.

There, you can see a greyed-out version of Promo Card 008, which will be an alternate art Pokedex. The card features a Pokedex surrounded by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

Promo Card 008 Pokedex
Screenshot by The Escapist

Clicking on the image will bring you to an info page that reveals a bit more about the card, including the fact that you haven’t obtained it yet.

As of now, it’s not possible to actually get Promo Card 008 from the Promo A set in Pokemon TCG Pocket. However, the card info notes that it will be “obtained from a campaign.” This is similar to the card info for the New Year 2025 Pikachu card, which could mean the card will be a giveaway to commemorate… something.

This wording is notably different from cards that come via missions or Wonder Pick events, which both include specific wording related to those events. In fact, New Year’s Pikachu (Promo 026) seems to be the only other card that indicates it was available through a campaign.

Exactly when and how Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo Card 008 will actually be available isn’t yet known, but for those of us hoping to fill in that glaring gap, hopefully, it will be soon. For now, if the gap really bothers you, you can always toggle off the option to view unowned cards at the top of the screen.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

Pokemon
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.