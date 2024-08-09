What Is the Bleach Hell Arc and Is It Real?

Bleach has been officially finished for almost a decade, but the desire to see more of the manga has not wavered among fans. Many Bleach diehards believe the Hell Arc is on the way, and for those out of the loop, here’s why they are predicting that.

What Is the Hell Arc in Bleach?

The “Hell Arc” in Bleach is an arc that was teased by creator Tite Kubo in an anniversary one-shot and many believe it will be the next manga, bringing back the series from its conclusion.

Fans first heard about the Hell Arc in 2021 when a one-shot for the series was released. This new story was for the franchise’s 20th anniversary and included details we never learned during the initial Bleach run. It also includes grown-up versions of the cast just like the series finale teased. This one-shot called “No Breaths From Hell” was what fans saw as their first taste of the Hell Arc. It concluded with a cliffhanger teasing a new story “New Breaths From Hell.”

Following this chapter fans begged Kubo to continue the series to which he replied that he can’t draw when he is being told to. Telling fans that if they keep quiet they might get what they want. Following that there has been just one more hint at the Hell Arc.

During a 2024 Bleach Art Exhibition artwork from the one-shot was displayed with the caption “Howl From The Jaws of Hell,” which was interpreted as the name for the next Bleach Arc. However, nothing has been shared regarding this since, so it’s anybody’s guess whether it will ever happen.

Perhaps with the anime Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reviving growing interest in Bleach once again, Kubo could see it at the perfect time to expand the Hell Arc, but for now, fans will need to wait patiently for any official news.

You can stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Hulu or Disney Plus depending on your location.

