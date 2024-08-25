What Is the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Compilation Movie?

Everyone has been begging for another Jujutsu Kaisen movie, and while it won’t be a completely new story, another film is on the way. 2025 will see the release of a Season 2 compilation film, and here’s what it is in it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Recap Film, Explained

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 compilation film headed to theaters in Japan in 2025 will be a theatrical cut of the season’s first anime arc, Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death. The announcement of this film was first shared on the official Jujutsu Kaisen X page on Aug. 25, 2024.

An exact release date for the upcoming film hasn’t been announced yet, nor has news of its arrival in the West. Compilation films don’t always make their way to the United States, but given the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is a possibility that it will get an international theatrical run.

The Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death arc is one of the best in all of Jujutsu Kaisen. This story provides content to viewers regarding Gojo’s past, his relationship with Geto, and more insight into the divide within the Jujutsu Sorcerer world. During this arc fans also meet one of the coolest characters in the franchise, Toji.

In the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, this arc runs for just five episodes, meaning that it can easily become a compilation film without needing to sacrifice any of the important moments. Furthermore, we could see new scenes and extended cuts added for its theatrical release — but this has not been confirmed, it is simply something we wish to see.

The good news is that if there is no theatrical release in the United States then fans won’t be missing out on the story as they can just watch Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen which is available now on Crunchyroll.

