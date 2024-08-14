Every Jujutsu Kaisen Arc So Far, Ranked From Worst To Best

Jujutsu Kaisen is the most popular anime series right now, and a big reason for this is the incredible Arcs that have been showcased on screen and page. Here’s a look at each of these story Arcs ranked from worst to best.

Every Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ranked

Before we get into our rankings it’s important to note that we will be including both anime and manga Arcs, and while we’ll keep the spoilers to a minimum, if you’re concerned we suggest catching up before reading on.

While every Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen has been incredible, here’s how we feel they stack up against each other.

Death Painting Arc

While it is still an awesome anime Arc, the Death Painting story might be the weakest Jujutsu Kaisen has delivered so far. This story shows Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara investigating an issue at Megumi’s old school which winds up leading them to battle the Death Painting Womb brothers and a powerful cursed spirit.

The Death Painting Arc has its moments, like Megumi using his domain for the first time, but ultimately it’s a disappointing end to the anime’s first season that fails to capture the highs of previous episodes.

Itadori’s Extermination Arc

Itadori’s Extermination Arc is short and has some important moments for the plot, but ultimately it’s one of the Arcs that feels like it is only there to bring you towards what’s coming next.

Introducing a new Zenin character, showcasing battles that include Choso, Yuji, and Yuta, there’s a lot to like here, but things only get better as the story continues.

Fearsome Womb Arc

It’s hard for the first Arc in an anime to be anything incredible simply as it needs to introduce viewers to the world and its characters. The Fearsome Womb Arc perfectly achieves this, but it fails to reach the heights that come in future stories.

In the Featsome Womb Arc, we meet Yuji and see his journey as the vessel for Sukuna begins. There are incredible moments to be seen here, especially when Sukuna tears out Yuji’s heart at the end, but for the most part, this Arc has less to offer in the way of battles as future ones do.

Vs Mahito Arc

Yuji’s first major battle is against Mahito, and at this stage, if you weren’t aware that Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark anime, then you’re about to find out. The Vs Mahito Arc has incredible fight sequences woven with tear-inducing moments.

This is one of the strongest Arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season and includes some of the most memorable moments in the anime so far.

Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc

Following the Vs Mahito Arc, the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc increases the scope of things further showcasing many battles between our favorite Jujutsu Sorcerers, and Special Grade spirits on a larger stage.

What makes this Arc masterful is that it introduces so many new characters and gets you caught up to speed on their powers naturally simply by putting them into a tournament battle setting.

Cursed Child Arc (Jujutsu Kaisen 0)

The first story in the chronological timeline for Jujutsu Kaisen, the Cursed Child Arc, is one of the franchise’s best, and that’s why it got the movie treatment.

Before the main series’ events, we meet Yuta Okkotsu, learn more about Gojo’s past, and see a ton of epic battles. This Arc is also incredibly important to explain to viewers the dynamic between ideologies within the Jujutsu Sorcerer network.

Perfect Preparation Arc

The Perfect Preparation Arc is one of the best that the franchise has seen for multiple reasons, but the biggest is that Maki is just a badass. This Arc doesn’t just provide more context for the Culling Game, but it also dives deeper into Maki’s past than ever before, and yes, you will be emotional.

Alongside this, you’re going to meet powerful new Sorcerers, see Panda cry, and ultimately just live the true Jujutsu Kaisen experience. This Arc has something for absolutely everybody.

Shinjuku Showdown Arc

The Shinjuku Showdown is currently running in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and while it’s not the best Arc we’ve seen it does have the potential to be depending on how it ends. Gege has confirmed this will be the series’ final Arc, and it truly feels that way.

We’ve seen major death, almost every character shows their face, and some incredible fighting sequences, but we need a perfect resolution to truly move this story up the rankings.

Once the Shinjuku Showdown is over this ranking will be revised so expect to see its ranking shift in the future.

Culling Game Arc

Anime fans can expect to see this as the next major Arc in Season 3, and fortunately for them, The Culling Game Arc is incredible. If you like battles between powerful characters then there’s good news for you! That’s all you’re going to get here.

The Culling Game has all of the strongest characters in the franchise doing battle but also boasts a respectable amount of twists and turns along the way. One of the longest Arcs in the franchise, this story suffers a little from pacing, but the incredible fights make up for it.

Gojo’s Past Arc

Anyone who has seen the anime will be able to tell you that Gojo’s Past Arc is simply incredible. Providing insight into the past of Gojo, Geto, and introducing fans to a new franchise favorite Toji, this Arc is one not to miss.

You get all of the most important things for any good story, emotion, action, and stakes. Despite being a flashback story you still feel for these characters and worry as each battle goes down. There’s only one Arc that beats out Gojo’s Past on our list.

Shibuya Incident Arc

The number one Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen so far is without a doubt the Shibuya Incident. Whether you’re reading the series or watching, this Arc was executed perfectly. The Shibuya Incident sets the stakes for the rest of the story, but it does this alongside a ton of incredible battles.

Gege’s pacing here is masterful as nothing feels rushed or dragged out, but we’re still getting an equal balance of combat and context. Let’s not forget this Arc also has some of the most tragic deaths in the franchise, so it truly is what Jujutsu Kaisen was made to be.

This is our rankings for Jujutsu Kaisen so far, but expect to see them revised when the series concludes. You can read Jujutsu Kaisen via Viz Media right now.

