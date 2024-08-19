When Did the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Come Out? Answered

Gege Akutami, the author and creator of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, has announced that the series will be coming to an end in 2024. With only a few chapters left and the final one scheduled for September 30, just when exactly did the Jujutsu Kaisen manga come out?

When Did the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Come Out?

Before the series got the name Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami debuted the first part of what was then known as Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical School in the April 2017 issue of Jump Giga. The story was that of Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student who joins Jujutsu High after the cursed spirit that haunts him, Rika, becomes too much for him to handle. It was in this four-part story that readers would be introduced to the characters of Yuta, Maki, Panda, Toge, and Gojo, and also set the groundwork for what would become Gege Akutami’s first big serialized shonen story.

It was almost a year later, in March 2018, that Jujutsu Kaisen manga would first begin publication in Weekly Shonen Jump. This story would focus on an entirely new cast of characters: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and the instructor introduced in Magic Technical School, Satoru Gojo. Akutami would eventually bring back characters introduced in his original one-shot story and even retroactively change the title to that original story of his to Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Including the one-shot, which had four large chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen currently has 270 chapters (266 in the main-line series alone, not including Jujutsu Kaisen 0). Gege Akutami has been writing and illustrating the shonen manga for a little over six years now, making the series’s end at the end of September feel bittersweet. The main character of the series, Yuji Itadori, is currently locked into a life-or-death battle with Ryomen Sukuna, the king of curses, so all that remains to be seen is whether or not Akutami sticks the landing at the end of this battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

