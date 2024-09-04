When Does Dragon Ball Daima Take Place?

Everyone has been waiting for a new Dragon Ball project and those prayers are being answered in October 2024 with the release of Dragon Ball Daima. Naturally, longtime fans will want to place this on the franchise’s timeline, and here’s the best spot to put it.

When is Dragon Ball Daima Set?

While it has yet to be officially announced when Dragon Ball Daima will take place, all of the preview footage that has been released suggests it will most likely take place after the Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z, but before Dragon Ball Super.

In the trailers for Dragon Ball Daima, we see Goku and Vegeta in their Dragon Ball Z outfits, not the clothing marked with the logo that suggests they’ve been training under Whis. We see them in this clothing through the majority of Dragon Ball Super. On the other hand, flashbacks of the Buu Saga have been shown in the footage, so that has already happened meaning it must be set at the end of Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball Daima is a project to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise, and with that being the case we expect to see it pay homage to all stages of the story that we’ve seen so far. The good news is that from the trailers it appears most of the characters will be new to the franchise, and the story is completely unique, so there’s no reason to fear this show ruining the canon.

Ultimately we’ll have to wait until episodes of the series are released in October of 2024 to know for sure where it falls on the Dragon Ball timeline, but given that this is part of Toriyama’s official work, and therefore can be seen as canon, we expect it will have a concrete place in the timeline that doesn’t hinder the Super story.

The first episode of Dragon Ball Daima is set to be released on Oct. 11, 2024, with more episodes to arrive weekly throughout the Fall anime season.

