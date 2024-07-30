When Does Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Release?

Dragon Ball is a franchise that has had plenty of good video games made, and bad ones. Fortunately, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is one of the most promising yet, so you can start fighting from the jump, here’s when it will launch.

Image via Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam on Oct. 11, 2024. There will be an early access window for those who purchase the Deluxe edition or higher, meaning that players will first get their chance to play on Oct. 8.

There are five unique versions of the game available to pre-order all with their own unique bonuses and differences, however, only the four above standard will gain access to the early release window. That means if you purchase the Standard Edition you will not be able to play before Oct. 11.

Pre-orders for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero are live now, and we’d suggest doing so if you plan to play the game. There are two bonuses that those who pre-order will receive and these are six characters unlocked early and one mystery playable character. It might not seem like much, but if you want to get a leg up when you begin playing these bonuses could prove to be very helpful.

There will be more than 160 characters to play in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which makes it the most in any of the franchises’ games so far. Not all of these characters have been unveiled yet, but you can expect all of your favorite faces from the anime to show up, and plenty of variants for the main characters. We’d expect the full roster to be revealed closer to release.

Delays are always a factor in the release of any game, but should Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero suffer any then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back closer to release. Pre-orders are live now.

