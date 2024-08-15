When Does Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 Downtime Begin?

A new season of Fortnite is on the way, and Chapter 5, Season 4 “Absolute Doom” is bringing plenty of new features for players to get excited about. So there’s no confusion when servers go down, here’s exactly when Season 4 downtime begins.

What Time is Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 Downtime?

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 will begin at 11 pm ET on Aug. 15, 2024. This will remain in the state for several hours until the next season goes live at a time that hasn’t yet been shared by Epic.

Expect matchmaking to be disabled shortly before the planned downtime. While you might be frustrated to hear about the downtime it’s worth noting that the patch for Season 4 is going to be quite large, so an extended break will give you time to download the patch when it is made available.

Unfortunately, during downtime, you won’t be able to play so we suggest getting some rest and being ready to check out all of the new features in Fortnite in the morning. This downtime is important as it allows Epic Games to implement all of the map changes, and bug fixes, and of course, add the new battle pass to the game before players are allowed access.

There’s a lot to look forward to with Fortnite’s next season Absolute Doom. There will be new weapons, new POIs, and a ton of fresh skins which include some of your favorite Marvel characters. Many of these upcoming skin additions were showcased in the trailer for this next season, and they include maybe the coolest crossover yet, Peelverine.

While we don’t know how long downtime will last fans will still get their chance to dive into Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 when it goes live on Aug. 16, 2024.

