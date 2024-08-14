Image Source: Epic Games
Is Fortnite Down? How To Check Server Status

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world, but more players means more problems. In fact, from time to time, the game goes down, leaving gamers scrambling for answers. Here’s whether Fortnite is down and how to check the server status.

How To Check Fortnite’s Server Status

Fortnite Battle Royale Keyart Textless as part of an article about whether the game is down and how to check server status.
Image via Epic Games

If you’re trying to figure out whether there is a problem with Fortnite or the equipment you’re using, there are a couple of ways to go about it. The first one is to head to social media and look for answers there. If other players are dealing with similar issues, they’re sure to voice their frustrations. Searching the term “Fortnite” on X should reveal whether the problem is global.

The next move is to head to the official Fortnite Status account on X, which is very good about updating whether there is a problem with the game. As of writing on Aug. 14, 2024, Fortnite Status hasn’t posted anything out of the ordinary. That means it’s time for the last option, which is to head to a website like Downdector. It’s currently reporting issues with Fortnite, so that means it’s time to sit back and wait for a response to the server status issues from Epic Games.

How To Deal With Fortnite Being Down

If you’re unable to find anything that says that Fortnite is dealing with server issues, it’s time to try out some home remedies. The first is to open and close the game. That may allow your version of the game to clear itself of any issues. After that, it’s time to check that the Internet connection is strong and that the console you’re working with is firing on all cylinders.

And that’s whether Fortnite is down and how to check the server status.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

