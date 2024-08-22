When Does inZOI Come Out?

Developed and published by Krafton, inZOI is a hyperrealistic life sim game that’s shaping up to be a pretty worthy competitor to The Sims. If you’re wondering when inZOI is set to be released, here’s everything you need to know.

inZOI Release Window Explained

There’s no concrete release date for inZOI at the time of writing, but according to Krafton’s roadmap for the game, the developers are planning to release an early access version of the game in late 2024. There’s also no guarantee that the game will actually release in 2024 as it could still get delayed into next year if there are any hiccups.

Keep in mind that because it’s early access, this will likely be a PC-only release and console players will probably have to wait a little longer. The game will also likely be a little rough around the edges with plenty of other features that will only be available in future updates or at launch.

Ahead of the game’s early access, players can also download the character studio from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26 to experiment with the extensive character creator and make their own ZOI. Given how impressive the graphics are, and the amount of options you get in the creator, it should be interesting to see what people are able to come up with.

Unlike The Sims, inZOI aims to be a much more immersive life sim that allows you to fully explore areas outside of your own apartment and interact with virtually every NPC you see in the world.

And that’s everything you need to know about when inZOI is set to be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game. As soon as the game gets a more concrete release date or window, we’ll update this section with the relevant details.

