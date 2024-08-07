When Does Love Live! Superstar!! Season 3 Release?

Love Live! Superstar!! is one of the most popular idol series still thriving today, and fans will be getting a third season later this year. So you’re ready to tune in the moment the performance starts, here’s the exact release date for the upcoming third season of Love Live! Superstar!!

Love Live! Superstar!! Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 6, 2024. Episodes of the series will continue to air weekly from this date until the season is over. The series is just another returning show that joins the incredible Fall 2024 lineup.

Both of the show’s previous seasons have had 12 episodes so we expect that Season 3 will continue this trend. That means you’ll get new episodes all the way into December. That’s a pretty great way to close out 2024.

The first season of Love Live! Superstar!! Aired in 2021, with a second to follow just a year later in 2022. That means this has been the longest break between seasons for the spinoff yet, but the silver lining here is that will has been granted a third season, unlike other Love Live! runs.

There is a lot of Love Live! content to enjoy alongside Superstar!! so while you wait for Season 3’s arrival now’s the time to catch up on all of the idol action. We suggest using a watch order to streamline your binge, and you can see all of the series so far streaming on Crunchyroll making it the go-to place.

Should there be delays or any changes to the release of Love Live! Superstar!! Season 3 then this article will be updated, however, for now, the important date to note down is Oct. 6. You can stream the new episodes on Crunchyroll weekly as they air.

