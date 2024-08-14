When Does Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 Release on Netflix?

Pokémon Horizons has finally brought the anime into Paldea, and there are still plenty more adventures to come. So you don’t miss out on the action, here’s when Pokémon Horizons: The Series Season 1 Part 4 will be available to watch on Netflix.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Season 1 Part 4 will be released on Netflix in the United States on Nov. 22, 2024. It will be one giant dump of episodes, so expect to binge through all that’s left in Pokémon Horizon’s first season when it debuts later this year.

The release date for Part 4 was first announced following the release of Part 3 in August. Part 3 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series had just 11 episodes which is slightly shorter than previous seasons, so it remains to be seen what Part 4 will bring.

Unfortunately, the new episodes will only be available on Netflix for fans in the United States, so if that isn’t you then you may need to use a VPN to get access to the content on the service. Alternatively, there will likely be a broadcast that has the rights to the series in your region, so it’s worth checking the usual anime streaming services first.

A short synopsis has been shared for the upcoming episode drop that teases more of its story as the Volt Tacklers arrive in Paldea and look to earn some money to fund their adventures. Furthermore, a sneak peek was also shared on the official Pokémon YouTube channel which features everyone’s favorite Fairy-type Pokémon Tinkatink.

Should the Netflix arrival date for Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 change then this article will be updated, however, for now, make sure to mark down Nov. 22 on your calendar so you don’t miss out on the next adventure.

