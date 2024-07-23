When Does Pokémon TCG Surging Sparks Release?

2024 has been another great year for Pokémon TCG and as we approach the final months there’s a new set on the horizon, Surging Sparks. While it is yet to be officially announced, here’s what we know about the upcoming addition to Pokémon TCG so far.

Pokémon TCG’s upcoming set Surging Sparks is expected to be released on Nov. 8, 2024, and there will be a prerelease window held between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 according to reporting by PokeBeach. The set will be crafted by bringing together aspects of multiple Japanese sets released in 2024.

The two main sets that will provide cards for the release are Supercharged Breaker which will be released in Japan on Oct. 18, and Paradise Dragona which is expected on Sept. 13. Pikachu is expected to headline the November release alongside the addition of legendary dragons Latias and Latios, but we won’t know for sure until Surging Sparks is officially revealed.

According to PokeBeach, the set may also include cards from the Stellar Sylveon Ex and Stellar Ceruledge Ex decks that are yet to get released in the West. More information about exactly what will be included in Surging Sparks will be shared in the months leading up to its release so keep your eyes peeled on the official Pokémon TCG social media channels.

Before we reach Surging Sparks there are still two more Pokémon TCG sets headed to the West with the next arriving on Aug. 2. This set Shrouded Fable will be followed in September by Stellar Crown. While both of these sets feature Pokémon from the Scarlet and Violet DLC, it doesn’t appear that these will feature as prominent in Surging Sparks.

Once we have more information about the release of Pokémon TCG Surging Sparks this article will be updated to reflect the news.

