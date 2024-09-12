When Does Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Release

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions is coming back as part of the Fall 2024 anime season. This is one of the many returning shows set for October, and fans won’t want to miss out on its premiere. Here’s when it will take place.

The second season of Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions will premiere on Oct. 7, 2024. Episodes of the series will be released weekly following this date until Season 2 is over.

As Season 1 did, Season 2 of Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions will continue to adapt the story from the original manga by Akira Amano, so expect to see more of Ron Kamonohashi solving crimes and doing everything you’d expect from the eccentric detective.

While an episode count for Season 2 of the anime hasn’t yet been revealed, we expect it will have around 13 episodes as that’s the amount released in the show’s first season. There are 14 volumes of the manga so far with a 15th on the way this October. If you’re looking to read ahead then you can always check out the full story so far via Manga Plus.

Season 2 of the anime will include returning cast members from the first season including Youhei Azakami as Ron Kamonohashi, Junya Enoki who voices Totomaru Isshiki, and all of the supporting cast members that you would expect to return.

If you haven’t yet seen Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions, or want to refresh you mind before the second season arrives then you can binge through all 13 episodes on Crunchyroll now ahead of the new season landing this October.

