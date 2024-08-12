When Does Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Release?

Rurouni Kenshin is living a second life as the series received an incredible reboot in 2023, and now there’s a second season on the way. So you’re prepared for its arrival, here’s when to expect new episodes to start airing.

When Does Rurouni Kenshin – Kyoto Riot (Season 2) Release?

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 will premiere in October of 2024. An exact release date is yet to be shared, but once it is known this article will be updated to reflect that.

Season 2 of Rurouni Kenshin is dubbed Kyoto Riot, teasing the action that will come when this anime arrives during the stacked Fall 2024 anime season. A new trailer for the season was also revealed on Aug. 11, 2024, giving fans another glimpse at the action.

There will be a chance for some fans to see Season 2 early via theatrical screenings set to kick off on Sept. 22, but for most people, you’ll have to wait until October to watch. The good news is that there will be two cours, so you’ve got a lot of Rurouni Kenshin action to look forward to as 2024 ends and 2025 begins.

The Rurouni Kenshin reboot began in 2023 with 24 episodes that aired throughout Q4 of the year. We expect 24 more this year, and there is potential for further seasons to come after. The original anime had 95 episodes in total, so perhaps we’ll get around the same amount with this incredible reboot.

If you’re tired of waiting and just want to find out what happens next then you can check out the Rurouni Kenshin manga which includes the events that will go down in Season 2 along with plenty more, so you can simply read as far as you would like. Even to the very end of the story.

Once we know the day that Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 will arrive then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back closer to October.

