When Does the 2024 Season of Great British Bake Off Come Out?

Fans on both sides of the pond look forward to a new season of Great British Bake Off every fall. If you’re eager to head back into the tent with this year’s bakers, here’s when and how to enjoy the 2024 season of Great British Bake Off.

When Does the Great British Bake Off 2024 Start?

Series 15 of The Great British Bake Off begins airing on Tuesday, September 24 in the UK. The first episode drops at 8pm GMT, and new episodes will air on Channel 4 every Tuesday until we crown the next Bake Off champion.

Fans in the US, where copyright insists we call the show The Great British Baking Show, will once again be able to follow along on Netflix.

The first episode will be available to stream in the US on Friday, September 27. US fans will once again need to dodge spoilers from their UK friends for the entire season, as new episodes will continue to release three days later for the whole season.

Where to Watch the Great British Bake Off

Viewers in the UK can tune in to each week’s new episodes on Channel 4 at 8pm each Tuesday. Viewers can also stream the series via Channel 4’s streaming platform if they miss the live premiere.

In the US, fans can catch up with who won Star Baker each week by streaming on Netflix. New episodes come out every Friday, three days after they premiere in the UK. If this season follows the trend, new episodes typically become available to stream right at midnight.

Who’s Hosting the Great British Bake Off in 2024?

With the recent changes, you may be wondering who we’ll see cracking jokes and putting contestants at ease this year. Of course, we’ll meet a dozen new bakers as they compete in the tent for the first time. But the others faces we see will be familiar.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will both be returning for Series 15. Noel is a veteran host at this point, and Alison newly joined the team last year for Series 14. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also be back for the next season, which means we’ll all be waiting for those iconic Hollywood Handshakes and statement necklaces once again.

