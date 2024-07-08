When Does the Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc Release?

The Black Butler hype never stops, and now we’ve received news that there’s a new season on the way. Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc will be the next entry into this loved franchise, and here’s what we know so far about when it will land.

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc will air in 2025 on Crunchyroll. Right now there is no specific release date shared for the next entry into the series, however, it will arrive in the next calendar year, so look forward to that in 2025.

The Emerald Witch Arc was announced during the Black Butler panel at Anime Expo 2024, however, few details were shared with it. The good news is that there was a teaser shared too, so you can get a glimpse of what’s to come — be it a brief one.

This next story is expected to adapt volumes 18 to 22 of the Black Butler manga source material, but it remains to be seen exactly how this will be accomplished. CloverWorks will once again animate the next season of Black Butler with Kenjiro Okada returning to direct. As expected, the major cast members will also come back for more with The Emerald Witch Arc.

It’s been a big 2024 for Black Butler with the series coming back for the Public School Arc which concluded in June. You can stream all of the latest season right now on Crunchyroll, along with other episodes of the series. There’s been no better time to be a fan of the series, so if you haven’t yet we suggest binging all of Black Butler before the Emerald Witch Arc arrives.

Once we have an exact release date for Black Bulter -Emerald Witch Arc this article will be updated to keep you in the loop so make sure to check back later.

