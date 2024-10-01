Where Is the Great Fairy in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

In Zelda games, the Great Fairy is often one of the most important NPCs, granting you various beneficial abilities, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is no different. Here’s where to find her and what she does.

How To Find The Great Fairy In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

While many Zelda games include several great fairies, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom only has one to find. Thankfully, they’re not very far away from where the game decides to cut you loose into the open world. After completing the Suthorn Ruins, head north to Hyrule Fields to where two guards are talking. Then, head right until you reach Lake Hylia and swim towards the middle of the lake. There should be an island with several fairies inside. Approach the pool of water and the Great Fairy will appear.

The Great Fairy serves two purposes in Echoes of Wisdom. The first is to give you more accessory slots. By paying her rupees, she’ll give you an extra accessory slot, which will allow you to equip more. The first extra accessory slot will cost you 100 rupees, then the third slot will cost 300, the fourth will cost 500, and the final will cost a hefty 1,000. Despite the cost, if you want to be fully decked out when entering the game’s dungeons, paying the Great Fairy a visit every now and then is recommended.

Her second purpose is to give you an accessory called the Might Bell. This accessory will allow you to find Might Crystals, which is the currency used to upgrade Swordfighter Mode. This piece of equipment is earned after completing her sidequest, “The Great Fairy’s Request,” which can only be accessed once you finish the events on Eldin Volcano. Once you do, you should prioritize visiting her and getting this item, if only because it will give you the means to power up your abilities more easily.

And that’s where you can find the Great Fairy in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

