Where to Find Cait Sith’s Treasure in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (SMT V)

Although not a proper side quest, players can encounter a group of demons in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, all looking for a treasure. Here’s how to find Cai Sith’s treasure in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).

Where to Find Cait Sith, Korppokkur and Mokoi Treasures in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance (SMT V)

There’s a group of three demons hidden inside a cave in the Minato Ward of Da’at, northwest of the Kamiyacho teleport. Enter this cave to find a Cait Sith, a Korppokkur and a Mokoi discussing their most valuable treasures. Each of them values a different item as their treasure, but would love to see an even more precious one. It falls up to you to deliver those preciosities to them.

All of them are just the usual Relics you can find around the world, particularly inside the various vending machines. However, some of these Demon-coveted Relics are rarer than others.

How to Find Cait Sith’s Treasure in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Instead of his old fish bones, Cait Sith would love to get a Soda can. You can find a Soda in any vending machine in the game, as this is the most common Relic a vending machine can give you. The first vending machine you interact with usually yields Soda. You might already have one when first speaking to Cait Sith. When you do have one, give it to him to get two Ox Bezoar as a reward.

How to Find Korppokkur’s Treasure in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Korppokkur asks you for one Shabby Building Material, which is probably the rarest item of the three requested. I got my first Shabby Building Material from the Onarimon leyline teleport vending machine, next to Andras. To get there, head directly east from Kamiyacho, following the path filled with Aitvaras. Once you see the leyline, there will be two vending machines with higher odds of giving you the Shabby Building Material you need. Korppokkur will reward you with one Ice Gem for your trouble.

How to Find Mokoi’s Treasure in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Mokoi’s a certified gamer and he would love to see a Cartridge Game Console. These can be found easily around early vending machines, just like Soda cans. However, you have a higher chance of getting them from machines located in high-level areas in Minato, such as the Onarimon vending machine itself. Bring the Cartridge to him to get three Mirage Gems.

These final gifts are very similar to the ones you get from increasing your relationship with Demons through the Demon Haunts, but you might as well go for them since you’re already here. You never know when some extra items can make a difference.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now. Here’s our review.

